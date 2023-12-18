The DRC recalls its Ambassadors to Kenya and the EAC

The official launch of the Congo River Alliance (AFC) politico-military platform on December 15, 2023 by the former President of the Independent National Electoral Commission CENI Corneille Nangaa in Nairobi, capital of the Republic of Kenya, did not go unnoticed by the eyes of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

While some may take it as a non-event, Congolese diplomacy considers it a plot against its territorial integrity.

This is manifested by the recall this Saturday, December 16, 2023 of the Congolese ambassador to Kenya and to the EAC a few days before the presidential elections of December 20, 2023, indicates the media Jeuneafrique on its site.

In the meantime, the Kenyan ambassador to the DRC was summoned by the Congolese Ministry of Foreign Affairs for an interview on this issue which is controversial in Congolese public opinion.

Friday December 15, 2023, Corneille Nangaa launched a politico-military platform bringing together several political movements and armed groups, notably the M23 rebellion which currently occupies some Congolese territories in the east of the DRC for almost a year.

