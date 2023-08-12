The dream is over, Colombia was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the women’s world cup against England

The Colombian Women’s National Team was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, after facing England in a match that ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of the British.

The match, which took place at the Olympic Stadium in Sydney, Australia, saw Colombia open the scoring with a goal by Leicy Santos in the 44th minute of the first half. However, England equalized soon after on 45+7 minutes through Lauren Hemp’s goal, and Alessia Russo then scored the winner on 63 minutes of the second half, sealing her place in the semi-finals.

«The objective does not change, the objective is to be world champions. This time it did not happen, but the objective does not change at all. This is a wonderful group that has to return to represent the country in the best way, I am happy with what we were able to build”, assured Catalina Usme.

“We have to get up again, tomorrow smile again and enjoy again”, said the 33-year-old player at the end of the match.

In turn, the defender of Atlético Mineiro, Jorelyn Carabalí stated: “The truth is that we are proud of our work.”

The Colombian National Team made history in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Although they were eliminated in the quarterfinals after losing 2-1 against England, no one can take away from the team led by Nelson Abadía his outstanding participation in the World Cup

“We have to change our mentality, we cannot be poor when it comes to dreaming big, we cannot be mediocre when it comes to preparing”, Usme raised.

“I would like to think that I still have another World Cup but this is football, this is a competitive sport, and the one who is best should always be there,” the lead of América de Cali concluded

On the other hand, Radamel Falcao, Rayo Vallecano striker, was proud of the participation of the Colombian women’s team in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. “We cannot be more proud of you” affirmed the forward in his social networks.

Instead, President Gustavo Petro wrote on his X account: “Maybe next time. We have had a brilliant women’s Colombian team. Congratulations”.

England, meanwhile, advanced to the semifinals, where they will face Australia next Wednesday, August 16 at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney in Australia.

