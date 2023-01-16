DIARY OF HUILA, HUILA

After many days of anguish after Paula Durán’s illness, her husband Sergio Vega began a marathon race to make their voices heard in the White House. This couple from Huila requested humanitarian visas so that their parents could travel to the United States; country in which they are, in order to accompany Paula who is battling brain and stomach cancer.

Yesterday the long-awaited news arrived “good news for Paula and Sergio. Grateful to the United States Government for this humanitarian gesture and especially to the @cancilleriacol, @usembassybogota and my colleague @sarayrobayobech for the effort. The visa will be announced next week.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that “since it learned of the case of the Vega Durán family and on direct instructions from Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva Durán, it has been in permanent contact with Mr. Sergio Vega, who has been provided with the necessary accompaniment through the Consular Affairs Directorate” through a statement.

Apparently they are only a few days away from the North American Foreign Ministry finishing the legal procedures and the relatives of this couple can fly to California to be able to meet again.

On the other hand, Sergio Vega also reported through his social networks that his wife has shown an improvement in the treatment that had not been received at the Hospital, apparently being able to be together with their children and surrounded by loved ones, has done very well to Paula.

social works

Meanwhile in Huila the social works do not stop. Over the weekend, one of the most renowned nightclubs in the city joined the cause to collect financial funds for this family, hundreds of people of whom showed solidarity with the cause.

For her part, the Social Manager, Luz Mariana Trujillo and a group of friends of this couple, led the great ‘Donatón’ that brought together and had the support of musical artists from the region who entertained the activity last Saturday. Restaurants, entrepreneurs, micro-entrepreneurs among others who donated the proceeds through their sales also joined this event.

It is noteworthy the support, commitment and love that the people of Neiva showed in this ‘Donantón’ for Paula Durán and her family. For his part, Sergio Vega’s father was grateful for all the expressions of affection and solidarity “thanks to all the delegation that allowed us to carry out this event for a noble cause that is to contribute to be able to raise funds and be able to go to ourselves and the parents of Paula to accompany them and provide them with the amine and emotional support they need at this time. We are very happy and grateful to the people of Huila”, explained Eduardo Vega Bahamón.