In recent days, the influencer from Valle del Cauca Natalia Segura, better known as The Safe, has been very active on her social networks showing the trip she is making to the United States. However, his plans were cut short by a recent medical procedure.

Through her Instagram stories, the content creator announced that during these days she would be in Miami, Florida, enjoying and recording some videos for her content.

In addition, he had also left his followers expectant, because he said that he was soon going to take a trip to a place that he had wanted to know all his life and that he was very excited.

The cancellation of the trip

However, in her most recent stories, the influencer opened up and He confessed that he had to cancel his trip for health reasons, which was going to be to Los Angeles, California.

Due to an attack that La Segura suffered years ago, for which he received several bullet wounds in his back and that have interfered with his health, He had to receive a somewhat invasive medical treatment that was going to prevent him from doing certain activities.