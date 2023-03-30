SITUATION

After the overflow of the Cañi River, on Saturday March 25, the drinking water collection plant located in the Cañiví la Virginia sector in Bolívarm suffered serious damage to its infrastructure, causing the total suspension of the vital liquid service in San Miguel.

The water collection plant is located in the Cañiví la Virginia sector, it has been affected by the overflow of the Cañi River

During the events that have occurred since Saturday, March 25, and in view of the emergency of this important resource for citizens, the Cantonal COE met with all the control and monitoring authorities, this Sunday, March 26, 2023, to declare the sector an emergency. urban and suspend face-to-face classes in the cantonal capital.

The water collection plant is located in the Cañiví la Virginia sector, and has been affected by the overflow of the Cañi River, causing damage to its infrastructure, closure of the collection plant and sedimentation tanks; which has caused its total closure of the passage of water in the main network that leads to the treatment plant.

Through the competent authorities and institutions, it was indicated that coordinated work is being carried out with the relevant organizations to rehabilitate the drinking water service in the canton.

Citizens are recommended to take the necessary measures for the supply of drinking water, until the service is fully restored.