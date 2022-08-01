Original title: The driver goes against the wind and the Huangyu goes against the current

Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Linhai

For more than 20 years, almost every July and August, the International Road Cycling Race around Qinghai Lake has arrived on schedule by the Qinghai Lake, the largest inland saltwater lake in China. On the 31st, the 21st round of the lake competition ushered in the fifth stage – the competition from Qinghai Lake Scenic Area to Chaka No. 1 Salt Lake Scenic Area.

Along the track, from the Qinghai Lake Erlangjian Scenic Spot in Gonghe County, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province, all the way to the west, there are yurts dotted on the green grasslands, smoke curling up from the yurts, and flocks of sheep bow their heads for food, not far away. , Qinghai Lake, where the sea and the sky meet, is fascinating.

On the day, the race section was dominated by cloudy weather. According to Wang Zhenhai, deputy director of the Qinghai Provincial Meteorological Observatory, the temperature along the stage was 11-15 degrees Celsius, accompanied by 3-4 crosswinds. Working hard for their dreams, the drivers heading against the wind became a beautiful scenery on the track.

“Affected by the wind speed, in order to maintain physical strength, most of the team members in today’s competition mainly ride in large groups. The players who want to ‘fly alone’ have to bear the multiple tests of high altitude, high wind speed and long-distance travel.” This year’s round the lake Qiu Fund said.

After 140 kilometers of competition, Peng Xin, a driver of the Gansu Sports Lottery Team, won the day’s stage championship. He said that riding on the plateau is indeed a challenge for a professional driver. The continuous combat in the first few stages has caused a lot of physical consumption of the driver. To achieve a breakthrough in the large wind resistance not only tests the driver’s endurance, but also needs to cooperate with the driver. Opponents “fight their wits and courage”.

The hardships of the competition made reporters think of the rare species of naked carp (commonly known as Huangyu) unique to Qinghai Lake. Huangyu is the core species in the “water-fish-bird-grass” ecosystem of Qinghai Lake. The beginning of autumn from the end of May to August is the season for the migration of Huangyu. Freshwater rivers such as Shaliu River and Buha River, which are important supply rivers of Qinghai Lake, spawn, forming a peculiar landscape of “half river with clear water and half river fish”.

During their migration, Huangyu not only have to go through the hardships of upstream, but also face the danger of being preyed by brown-headed gulls, cormorants and other fish-eating birds. Risks such as weather changes, stream cuts and strandings are also unavoidable. For the continuation of future generations, this “journey in pursuit of life” has never been interrupted by difficulties and dangers. A tourist who has watched the migration of Huangyu on the north bank of Qinghai Lake said: “The migration process of their migration is very inspiring.”

Along the wheels, the backs of the drivers galloping on the plateau reflect the beauty of competitive sports; after experiencing “nine deaths”, the story of Huangyu from fresh water to Qinghai Lake interprets the greatness of life. The story of sports and ecology will continue on the shore of Qinghai Lake… (Li Linhai)