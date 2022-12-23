AQUILEIA. Probably a wrong move. The tipping body of a truck touching the medium voltage power line cables, setting off a discharge. This is how the fire developed that yesterday, around noon, the firefighters of the Cervignano Detachment found themselves having to put out, coordinated by the duty officer who arrived from Udine.

The fire broke out in a construction site area in the Belvedere area, in the municipal area of ​​Aquileia: the driver of the heavy vehicle probably did not correctly calculate the distance from the wires of the power line that passes through the fields of the Aquileia hamlet and maneuvering the truck struck, with the back raised, the cables.

The body suffered little damage, while the drive was intact: the tires of the trailer were completely destroyed, engulfed in flames. The driver and the workers who were close to the vehicle were unharmed: furthermore, no interruptions in the electricity service were reported.