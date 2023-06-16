Home » The driver of a tanker truck died in a traffic accident in the rural area of ​​Villanueva
The driver of a tanker truck died in a traffic accident in the rural area of ​​Villanueva

The driver of a tanker truck died in a traffic accident in the rural area of ​​Villanueva

An overturning type traffic accident was recorded in the municipality of Villanueva, in front of the Tigui Este station.

In this incident, the driver identified as Abel Pinzón, who was mobilizing in the water transport vehicle, affiliated with the Distrallanos company, lost his life.

The Geopark company, through a statement, regretted the accident of the vehicle of its contractor from the Llanos 34 Block, noting that the circumstances are under investigation.

The company expressed its condolences and solidarity at this difficult time to the victim’s family and friends.

Geopark statement:

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

