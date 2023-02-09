The driver touched the thigh of the co-driver while driving and was captured by surveillance and recorded 6 points and fined 100 yuan?official response

Recently, a screenshot of a text message “Traffic police punished the driver for touching the thigh of the co-pilot woman” was circulated on the Internet, causing widespread concern among netizens.

The content of the text message was issued in the name of “Quanzhou traffic police”, and the content showed that a car owner was “driving the car with one hand, and put his right hand on the thigh of the co-pilot woman,“Illegal acts that damage Quanzhou’s civilized image and affect the attention of driving motor vehicles” were monitored and captured by the traffic police, and they were given 6 points and a fine of 100 yuan.

On February 8, the official Weibo of the Quanzhou Internet Police issued a notice saying that after investigation, the content of the screenshots posted on the Internet was not true and was a rumor. The police reminded that the public security organs will resolutely crack down on illegal and criminal acts that fabricate and spread false information on the Internet, seriously disrupt social order, and affect social stability.

In fact, through Internet searches, it was found that similar rumors have repeatedly appeared all over the country. Prior to this, there were rumors that points were deducted for starting with a burnt tire before the traffic lights. In this regard, the majority of netizens are called on not to spread rumors, not to believe rumors, not to spread rumors, and to jointly maintain a clear and clear cyberspace.