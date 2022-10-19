October 18, 2022 10:03 am

Wars have always been the field of experimentation with new weapons, and that in Ukraine is no exception. Drones are certainly nothing new in armed conflicts, but what happened on October 17 in Kiev changed their use and potential threat.

Russia has sent dozens of drone-kamikaze, or intended to explode on the target, to hit various places in the Ukrainian capital. These were military or industrial targets but also residential areas, such as the one where a couple in their thirties lost their lives. The woman was expecting a baby.

The drones in question have rudimentary technology and cost just 20 thousand euros each, whereas the large US armed drones are worth several hundred thousand euros. In essence, they are the poor man’s weapon in a war in which there is also the most sophisticated equipment in circulation.

A gap filled by Iran

The drone-kamikaze is produced by a country whose arms industry is not negligible but remains rather modest: Iran.

These drones, whose official name is Shaded, martyr, are the image of Iran, a country subjected to very severe sanctions and forced to manufacture its own equipment because it cannot import it freely.

Pariah state, Iran has come considerably closer to Russia in recent months. Vladimir Putin even went to Tehran in July, in the middle of the Ukrainian war. The two countries operate side by side in Syria, in support of Bashar al Assad, but have never been officially allied.