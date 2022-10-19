October 18, 2022 10:03 am
Wars have always been the field of experimentation with new weapons, and that in Ukraine is no exception. Drones are certainly nothing new in armed conflicts, but what happened on October 17 in Kiev changed their use and potential threat.
Russia has sent dozens of drone-kamikaze, or intended to explode on the target, to hit various places in the Ukrainian capital. These were military or industrial targets but also residential areas, such as the one where a couple in their thirties lost their lives. The woman was expecting a baby.
The drones in question have rudimentary technology and cost just 20 thousand euros each, whereas the large US armed drones are worth several hundred thousand euros. In essence, they are the poor man’s weapon in a war in which there is also the most sophisticated equipment in circulation.
A gap filled by Iran
The drone-kamikaze is produced by a country whose arms industry is not negligible but remains rather modest: Iran.
These drones, whose official name is Shaded, martyr, are the image of Iran, a country subjected to very severe sanctions and forced to manufacture its own equipment because it cannot import it freely.
Pariah state, Iran has come considerably closer to Russia in recent months. Vladimir Putin even went to Tehran in July, in the middle of the Ukrainian war. The two countries operate side by side in Syria, in support of Bashar al Assad, but have never been officially allied.
Iran reportedly delivered hundreds of Shahed drones to Russia, filling a gap in Moscow’s military device. Ukraine, on the other hand, acquired even before the Russian invasion some Turkish-made drones, the Bayraktar, named after the manufacturer who is also President Erdoğan’s son-in-law. Kiev also got some American Switchblade kamikaze drones.
But the Ukrainian army has made more classical use of this equipment, trying to destroy tanks and artillery pieces, while the appearance of Iranian drones in the skies of Kiev constitutes a break with custom.
The relatively short history of armed drones began with the first U.S. aircraft piloted from Nevada, as we can see in the film. Good kill, released in theaters eight years ago. Those drones flew over the skies of Afghanistan or Yemen as part of Washington’s asymmetric counter-terrorism wars.
That all changed with the decisive role of Turkish drones in Azerbaijan’s victory over Armenia in 2020, with the debut of drones in a conflict between two regular armies.
Today we are witnessing a race for drones but also for antidrone systems. At this price, the drone-kamikaze is within the reach of any terrorist group. On October 17, the Ukrainians shot down several Russian drones, but now they are demanding more effective systems from Westerners.
We can bet that in all the major states of the world the attack of October 17 has been analyzed to draw the necessary conclusions. For Ukrainians it means that death comes from heaven at a cost of just 20,000 euros. A sinister evolution of the art of war.
(Translation by Andrea Sparacino)