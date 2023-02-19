“Our motivation is to see the affection of the people. Seeing her reaction when we sing, whether that of a grandparent or a child, brings our grandmother Antonia to the present, who when listening to us, smiled and felt the proudest person in the world when she saw us interpret a vallenata song, melodies that come out of the soul”, The Duarte affirmed a KienyKe.fm.

What began as a challenge filed by their grandmother has led this pair of brothers to participate in events such as the reception of President Gustavo Petro in New York City by the Consulate, the release of the film “Un parcero en Nueva York” in 2022, they were special guests at the Women’s Festival where they shared the stage with the Vallenato muses, among other special recognitions.

Taking into account that his motto has always been “it is not for the money, but for the heart”, The Duarte hope to continue giving away smiles not only to the elderly, but to everyone who needs it, and who also dream of becoming great exponents of Vallenato music before the world.