The duel of professional accordion players began

Hot and hard-fought, this is how the competition of professional accordion players began at the 56 Vallenata Legend Festival, which this year is held in homage to Luis Enrique Díaz, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’.

The contest, in which 61 accordion professionals participate, started with the tunes of Paseo and Merengue at the Pedro Castro Monsalvo Livestock Fair Coliseum, and today the first round continues with Son and Puya in the Alfonso López de Valledupar square.

The contestants from different departments of the country, from the United States and Mexico, filled the stage with musical notes, which also had the massive assistance of support delegations, tourists and the Vallenato community who enjoy these festivities and are expecting who will be King Vallenato 2023.

Yesterday was the third day of competitions at the Vallenato Legend Festival, and perhaps the most important within the categories, since the accordion ‘roosters’ are presented in professionals, who have at least recorded a single to be able to be part of this group of applicants, evaluated by veterans of Vallenato music such as Julio Julio Peralta, Noe Martínez Cuello and Raul Maya Pabón.

There are four groups of accordion players, who have gone up one by one to the stage, allowing great fluidity in the participation, which still left a few disqualified for not arriving on time at the competition venue.

HE TOUCHED WITH THE EYES OF THE SOUL

Juan David Atencia, a 23-year-old blind man and a pupil of maestro Andrés Él Turco Gil’, was one of the first group to take the stage in search of the Rey Vallenato Professional crown. “I played with my soul, inspired by each of the teachings received. I performed the airs of Paseo and Merengue with serenity and great calm. I dream of reaching the final and reaching this crown”.

The accordion master Andrés ‘Turco’ Gil accompanied him from the audience, listening carefully to each melody played. He has been his great teacher since he was a child, in addition to being part of the Niños del Vallenato group. “He played excellent, with precision and tranquility, he gave it the highest score, he has given a lecture on the accordion”, said ‘Turco’ Gil.

UNITED STATES PRESENT

From Chicago, United States, the accordion player Richard Daza Flórez, who is called the ‘gringo’, took the stage. In the airs paseo y merengue, he performed with the songs ‘Answer to Zunilda and Martha Elena’, whose pieces were delivered to the public with his white accordion, which read USA on its black bellows, like his shirt and that of his companions in the box and the guacharaca.

“I felt safe and happy, this being the fourth time at the Vallenato Legend Festival. In 2019 I was among the best 15 and this year I hope to take the crown,” he said.

The young man, who has a Colombian father and a Mexican mother, stated that Vallenato folklore is in his blood and although he was born abroad, his passion for this genre was always instilled by his father.

For this festival he maintained a preparation for six months, and although the distance was a recurring problem to meet his companions, he clung to the technologies to refine each note and deliver the best of presentations. “I feel very well prepared and this year I can achieve victory”, said the American accordion player, who despite the strong temperature in Valledupar, on stage was concentrated and devoted to the presentation.

OF THE DURAN DYNASTY

Jader Alfonso Durán, nephew of the first Vallenato King, Alejandro Durán, and son of Nafer Durán, Vallenato King in 1976, represents this important dynasty, a responsibility that he carries on his shoulders and that in his first presentation he considers himself a winner.

“I have come for the third crown for my dynasty, the competition has a high level, but that is important because it requires more preparation. My father has given me advice to defend my grades, which is why I presented myself with two of his songs, ‘El estanquillo’ and ‘La Fiera’, I think it is a clear example of defending my roots”.

Dirán has been the winner of more than 50 festivals in major categories, and now I aspire to this crown, it is the dream of every accordion player. “That is why I am here in the name of my family and my dynasty; I trust that God will give me the wisdom for the excellent execution of the instrument.

Jader Durán, was Farid Ortiz’s running mate, and commented that going up on a stage at the Vallenato Legend Festival is a great honor, “when I withdrew the accreditation badge as a contestant, tears came to my eyes, I felt that I have a great commitment to my dynasty,” he said.

The son of the singer Enaldo Barrera, better known as ‘Diomedito’, also came to defend his family legacy. This is Enaldo Barrera Jr, who from Bogotá, in addition to defying the Vallenato heat, is measured against the best to qualify for the crown of Rey Vallenato Professional.

It is the first time that he has performed in this category, and he assures that it was a very hard preparation for six months together with his companions Manuel Alfonso Noboa (box) and Edilfonso Quevedo (Guacharaca).

GO FOR MORE

Another of the applicants is José Juan Camilo Guerra Mendoza, accordion player for Silvestre Dangond, who is the 2019 Amateur King and 2017 Youth King of the Vallenato Legend Festival, now coming for the professional crown.

With Silvestre Dangond, he plays the classic themes, while Rubén Lanao is in charge of the commercial themes, he narrated to this medium before going on stage where he performed the merengue ‘Corazón Sufrido’ and the promenade ‘La tijera’, both authored by the teacher Luis Enrique Martinez, El Pollo Vallenato. He shone with the cashier Memo Granados and the guacharaquero Reynaldo Ortiz.

“Playing with Silvestre Dangond has filled me with confidence, I feel prepared and ready to be crowned in this great contest. Today I am going with all of them in the air of Son and Puya, I will not give up until I achieve my goals, ”he said.

Javier Matta, from Santa Marta, again aspires to the crown at the 56 Vallenata Legend Festival. He claims to have arrived with a high preparation for the level of accordion players that are in competition.

“In recent years I have reached the semifinals and finals, so this year the expectations are higher to achieve the dream of being King Vallenato, for whose title I have been fighting since 2008,” he said.

Augusto ‘Tuto’ López, who is the current accordion player of maestro Iván Villazón, is another of the participants in this category, for which he prepared with great discipline with the aim of reaching the title.

The 2020 Amateur King affirmed that the best are in competition, but the key is to touch the air with precision and cadence to achieve the objectives. “I come to leave the López dynasty high, the motto is to follow a legacy within the vallenato genre.”

From Tenerife-Magdalena, Luis Fernando Fandiño came to participate, a promoter of the children and young people of his land within Vallenato music. He has participated in the Vallenato Festival in the amateur category, qualifying for the semifinal.

For the third time he is measured in the professional category and although he admits to having withdrawn for a while from these competitions, his constant work of teaching children and young people in the accordion, has allowed him to refine the notes and have greater precision in the execution of each air. . “I come with all the desire to take that crown to Magdalena.

Carmelo de Los Reyes Hernández, from El Dífícil-Magdalena, decided to return to the vallenato festival because it was a tribute to Luis Enrique Martínez, with whom he claims to identify, since like the maestro he is a composer, verse writer, singer and accordion player. “The last time I was at the festivals was in 1996, and since then I have dedicated myself to training accordionists, including Javier Matta. I have never let go of the accordion, I live on music and will continue to play until the last day of my life. I come from two accordion schools, that of Luis Enrique Martínez and Pacho Rada ”, he assured.

