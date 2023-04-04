In order to vigorously promote the lofty spirit of patriotism, encourage all police officers to draw strength from the touching deeds and lofty spirit of the heroes, and inherit the legacy of the martyrs, on April 4, the duty team of the Wanding Entry-Exit Border Inspection Station and the Fifth Middle School of Ruili City launched a “remembrance” Revolutionary martyrs carry forward the spirit of the martyrs” Qingming memorial activity.

During the period, before the Nanyang overseas Chinese mechanics returned to the Anti-Japanese Monument, all the staff walked slowly towards the monument, lined up neatly, solemnly, bowed to the monument in silence, and presented flowers to commemorate the lofty revolutionary spirit of the martyrs who were brave, tenacious and loyal to the people. Afterwards, the police officers of the duty team went to the tomb of the martyr Li Zhizhong to pay homage to them, reminiscing about the glorious deeds and immortal feats of the hero during his lifetime, and arousing patriotic enthusiasm.

The martyrs will never forget, and they will be stronger. Only by not forgetting the history can we look forward to the future. This activity has further enhanced the national self-confidence of all the policemen. All the policemen expressed that they should follow the example of the martyrs, always remember the spirit of the martyrs, inherit the revolutionary spirit and fine traditions of the martyrs, and turn the memory and admiration of the martyrs into sacrifices for immigrants. The source of power for the management career is to continuously build a loyal and vigilant spirit, develop excellent skills, and write a new chapter in the immigration management career with practical actions.

Contributed by Qiu Huiping and Hu Zhenhai, Duty Team of Wanding Entry-Exit Border Inspection Station