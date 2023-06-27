The Earth loses every 5 seconds a jungle area equal to a soccer field

The Earth lost an area of ​​virgin tropical forest equivalent to a soccer field every 5 seconds in 2022, and more than half of that destruction occurred in Brazil and Bolivia, according to a study published on Tuesday.

The total area burned or logged, more than 41,000 km2, is equivalent to the area of ​​Switzerland or the Netherlands.

The study by the World Resources Institute (WRI) specifies that these are native and mature trees, and that the figure represents an increase of 10% compared to the previous year.

Prepared from satellite images, the report highlights the situation in the Amazon basin. Losses in Brazil represented 43% of the total, in Bolivia 9%. Democratic Republic of the Congo lost 13%.

In the case of Brazil, deforestation increased by 15% in 2022 compared to the previous year. The conservative government of Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticized by environmentalists in the last four years for its environmental policies.

His successor, the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, promised to make the defense of the Amazon one of his axes.

Defenders of the economic development of the South American giant argue that much of this deforestation occurs on private land.

Scientists warn that if the Amazon basin were to become savannah, that is, a surface without trees, the consequences for the planet are unknown.

The Amazon retains in its jungles some 90,000 tons of CO2, which represents twice the world‘s annual emissions.

In the case of Bolivia, the loss of tropical forest was equivalent to about 4,000 km2, an increase of 32% compared to 2021.

“Most of the loss occurred within protected areas, which cover the last regions of primary forest in the country,” the report explains.

Cocoa production, gold mining and fires were the main causes of this burning or felling.

A planetary “hemorrhage”

The WRI, based in Washington, has its satellite information platform dedicated to monitoring deforestation, Global Forest Watch (GFW).

“We are losing one of our most effective tools to fight climate change, protect biodiversity and protect the health and livelihoods of millions of people,” Mikaela Weisse, director of GFW, told reporters.

Tropical forests destroyed last year released 2.7 billion tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, equivalent to the fossil fuel emissions of India, the world‘s most populous nation, according to GFW.

2022 was the fourth most devastating year for primary forests in two decades.

“Since the turn of the century, we have seen a hemorrhage in some of the world‘s most important forest ecosystems, despite years of efforts to reverse that trend,” Weisse said.

Globally, vegetation and soil have regularly absorbed about 30% of CO2 pollution since 1960, but these emissions have increased by half.

“Halting and reversing forest loss is one of the most cost-effective mitigation options available to us today,” said Frances Seymour, WRI’s principal investigator on forests.

The situation in DRC

The situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, one of the poorest countries on the planet, illustrates the complexity of the struggle.

The main drivers of deforestation are subsistence agriculture and small-scale charcoal production.

More than 80% of the population does not have access to electricity supply.

The government has recently auctioned off oil and gas exploration permits, and has indicated it would lift a moratorium on new logging concessions.

In the list of the ten countries that have lost the most forests are also Indonesia (5%), Peru (3.9%), Colombia (3.1%), Laos (2.3%), Cameroon (1.9% ), Papua New Guinea (1.8%) and Malaysia (1.7%).

The rest of the world combined accounted for just under 15% of the forests lost in 2022.

