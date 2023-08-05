The Earth’s surface is undergoing a transformation that worries geologists

The oldest craters on Earth could provide scientists with critical information about the structure of our early planet Earth and the composition of bodies in the Solar System, as well as help interpret records of craters on other planets.

But there’s a little problem. Geologists can’t find themand they may never be able to, according to a new study published in the prestigious journal Journal of Geophysical Research Planets, which specializes in research on the formation and evolution of planets, moons and objects in our Solar System and more. there.

While geologists have found evidence of impacts, such as ejections (material thrown away from the impact), molten rocks and minerals high-pressure craters from more than 3.5 billion years ago, the actual craters of that long ago have remained elusive. The oldest known impact structures on the planet, which is what scientists call these massive craters, they are only about 2 billion years old. The conclusion that the experts make is that “we are missing 2,500 million years of megacraters”.

The dinosaurs were direct witnesses of the impact of a large meteorite on Earth

Happens that the constant passage of time and the incessant process of erosion are responsible for the breach, according to Matthew S. Huber, a planetary scientist at the University of the Western Cape in South Africa who studies impact structures and led the new study.

“There are many questions that we could answer if we had those older craters. It is almost a coincidence that the old structures that we have are preserved. But that’s the normal story in geology. We have to make a story out of what is available,” Huber said.

Geology experts can sometimes detect hidden and buried craters using geophysical tools, such as seismic images or gravity maps. Once they have identified the possible impact structures, they can search for physical remains of the impact process to confirm their existence, such as ejecta and impact minerals.

Geologists look for traces of the oldest craters

The big question for Huber and his team was how much of a crater can be swept away by erosion before the last lingering geophysical traces disappear. Geophysicists have suggested that 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) of vertical erosion would erase even the highest-impact structures, but that threshold had never been tested in the field.

To find out, the researchers dug into one of the oldest known impact structures on the planet: Vredefort crater in South Africa. The structure is about 300 kilometers (186 miles) across and formed about 2 billion years ago when a meteorite about 20 kilometers wide slammed into the planet.

This impactor struck with such energy that the crust and mantle were lifted where the impact occurred, leaving a dome of debris that rose into the atmosphere. Farther from the center, ridges of rock arose, the minerals were transformed and the rock melted. And then time took its course, eroding about 10 kilometers from the surface in 2 billion years.

An illustration representing a theory about a series of events that occurred due to an asteroid impact on Earth that wiped out nearly 75 percent of all species some 66 million years ago (Geology/GSA)

Today, all that remains on the surface is a semicircle of low mountains southwest of Johannesburg, which marks the center of the structure, and some smaller signs that reveal the impact. The target, caused by mantle uplift, appears on gravity maps, but beyond the center, geophysical evidence of the impact is lacking.

“That pattern is one of the last geophysical signatures that is still detectable, and that only happens in the largest-scale impact structures. Because only the deepest layers of the structure remain, the other geophysical traces have disappeared,” said the specialist.

Deep Layer Log

Impact craters and their broader structures can be seen on a geological map, like a bullseye (Huber et al. (2023), JGR Planets)

But that’s okay, because Huber wanted to know how reliable those deep layers are for recording ancient impacts from a mineralogical and geophysical perspective. “Erosion causes these structures to disappear from the top down. So we went from the bottom upHuber said.

The researchers sampled rock cores along a 22-kilometer path and analyzed their physical properties, looking for differences in density, porosity, and mineralogy between impacted and unimpacted rocks. They also modeled the impact event and what would be its effects on the physics of rocks and minerals and compared it with what they saw in their samples.

What they found was not encouraging for the search for the oldest craters on Earth. While some minerals and impact melt remained, the rocks on the outer ridges of the Vredefort structure were essentially indistinguishable from the surrounding non-impact rocks when viewed through a geophysical lens.

The famous Manicouagan crater in Manicouagan, Quebec County Regional Municipality, Canada (NASA)

“That was not exactly the result we were hoping for. The difference, where there was one, was incredibly quiet. It took us a while to really understand the data. Ten kilometers of erosion and all the geophysical evidence of the impact just disappears, even with the largest craters,” Huber said, confirming what geophysicists had previously estimated.

Investigators found Vredefort just in time. If much more erosion occurs, the impact structure will disappear. “The odds of finding Buried impact structures from more than 2 billion years ago are low,” Huber said.

“For an Archean impact crater to be preserved until today, it would have to have experienced really unusual preservation conditions. But then, Earth is full of unusual conditions. So maybe there is something unexpected somewhere, so we keep looking.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

