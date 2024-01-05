The East Coast of the United States prepares to face a major winter storm this weekend

A major winter storm is expected to hit parts of the East Coast of the United States this weekend, directly impacting regions in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast with snowfalls of between 3 and 6 inches, according to AccuWeather. The storm, which is anticipated to be laden with snow and ice, is likely to cause significant travel disruptions.

Accumulations of 8 to 15 centimeters of snow are estimated from the Smoky Mountains to northern and eastern West Virginia, extending into southern New England. Larger accumulations of between 15 and 30 centimeters are expected in areas of eastern West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, and western and central Massachusetts.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter warned that the storm may have a greater impact than others of similar magnitude as it has been a long time since more than 1 inch of snow has accumulated in these areas. This could potentially lead to significant travel slowdowns and disruptions until people get used to driving in and dealing with snow again.

The National Weather Service (NWS) also predicts between 5 and 10 centimeters of snow for areas of New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. In the mountains near San Juan and Sangre de Cristo, up to around 13 to 25 centimeters could accumulate.

The weather phenomenon is expected to progress northwest this weekend, bringing a wintry mix in interior valley areas and coastal precipitation in the Pacific Northwest. In addition, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected on the Gulf Coast.

However, the anticipated rain for this weekend is expected to bring relief from the extreme drought in certain states such as Mississippi and Louisiana.

The storm will also bring successive precipitation, ranging from heavy rain and thunderstorms on the Gulf Coast to heavier snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in eastern West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, and western and central Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service in New York highlighted that 2023 would go down in history as the city’s “least snowy” year, with only about 6 centimeters measured in Central Park, according to The Associated Press.

Overall, residents in the affected areas are urged to take caution and prepare for potential travel disruptions, while also being mindful of the potential relief the storm may bring from drought conditions in other areas.

Share this: Facebook

X

