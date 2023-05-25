The Kingdom of Morocco

The East Region Council organizes the fifth edition of the regional exhibition of the social and solidarity economy in Oujda

The East Region Council, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Handicrafts, and the Social and Solidarity Economy, is organizing the fifth edition of the Regional Exhibition for the Social and Solidarity Economy under the slogan: “A 20-year march of the achievements of the Royal Initiative: Social and Solidarity Economy as a lever for sustainable and equitable development,” in the period from May 26 to June 04, 2023 in Oujda.

The fifth edition of the exhibition seeks, on the one hand, to introduce the richness and diversity of regional products that abound in the prefecture and regions of the eastern region, and on the other hand, to provide an open space for displaying regional products according to a marketing approach based on valuing these products, and cultivating a culture of cooperation and solidarity among various actors, such as cooperatives. Productive, agricultural, service, and related social associations and institutions that enjoy legal status and are recognized for their dynamism and effective and active contribution to raising awareness of the importance of the social and solidarity economy, as well as their role in advancing local and regional development forward.

The exhibition will be held on an area estimated at eight thousand (8000) square meters (covered area), and includes 270 galleries dedicated to production, service and craft cooperatives that will display various field products.

The exhibition, which is attended by 540 male and female exhibitors, also includes other halls designated for institutional exhibitors representing government sectors related to the social and solidarity economy, as well as a number of other institutions from the private sector.

The regional exhibition also contains a space dedicated to the regional cultural heritage, which will be a space for presenting and introducing various expressive forms of tangible and intangible heritage, in addition to another space dedicated to youth, a space for children, and a space for livestock.

The fifth edition is characterized by the launch of the digital platform, which is a step aimed mainly at encouraging e-commerce, marketing products, spreading awareness of their importance, and interacting with customers who use technological technologies for communication, especially smart phones.

The exhibition program includes various and integrated activities and paragraphs, foremost of which are seminars, cultural and intellectual lectures, and training workshops for the participants in the exhibition, as well as organizing artistic evenings from the local heritage.