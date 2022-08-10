





The eastern theater continues to organize practical joint exercises in the sea and airspace around Taiwan Island

Efforts are made to improve the joint sealing and control capabilities of sea and air

People’s Liberation Army Daily, Nanjing, August 9th. Reporters Fan Bin and Chen Li reported: Today, the Eastern Theater Command continues to organize joint training in actual combat in the sea and airspace around Taiwan Island. The navy and air force of the theater dispatched mission forces, and focused on organizing exercises such as air superiority operations, aerial refueling, and sea support to test and improve the military’s ability to jointly seal and control the sea and the air.

At the drill site, shortly after the fighter jets took off with live ammunition, the ground command post issued a combat order to intercept the attacking “enemy” aircraft. Under the command of the air commander, the formation fighters deployed according to the order, flew to the target area one after another, shot down the attacking “enemy” aircraft, and then turned into a patrol-ready state.

During the operation, an aviation regiment equipped with a new type of tanker, as an important support force, established a refueling position in the predetermined airspace and continued to play the role of an air force multiplier. According to the fuel plan, several fighter jets returned to the operation area after successful aerial refueling to continue the joint sealing and control mission.

In a certain waters in the northern part of Taiwan Island, a frigate in charge of police patrol found that the “enemy” ship was heading towards our exercise waters at high speed. The ship quickly sounded the battle alarm, and forced the “enemy” ship to turn around and flee by occupying positions and shouting to drive away.

On the same day, other mission forces in the theater also organized joint sea-air search and rescue, ammunition and material supply, equipment and equipment repair, and wounded rescue and transportation training.



