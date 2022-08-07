Every AI Express, on August 7th, the Eastern Theater Command continued to conduct joint training in actual combat in the sea and airspace around Taiwan Island. The Theater Air Force dispatched multiple batches of multi-type fighter jets to conduct island offensive combat drills in a systematic manner. ground strike and long-range air strike capabilities. Along with the huge roar, several bombers and fighter-bombers took off successively with live ammunition. The aircraft group was launched according to the echelon of combat formation. Multiple support formations such as air defense suppression, early warning detection, and electromagnetic interference were closely coordinated and flew to the designated route. their respective preset positions. At about 9 o’clock, the air strike group arrived at the strike position according to the predetermined time, and immediately sent an attack request to the command post after locking the target.

With the support of early warning aircraft, jammers, fighters, and ships at sea, the air strike force cooperates with far-range fire and conventional missiles to distinguish multiple directions, and conduct out-of-zone, multi-type, saturated joint precision strike drills on predetermined targets. After receiving the attack command, the strike platform adjusts its attitude, searches and locks, launches missiles, and a series of actions that are coherent and accurate. The simulated strike mission was completed. According to the preset route, several bomber formations crossed the Taiwan Strait in both directions through the north-south route, and carried out multiple military services and arms around the Taiwan island to advance and deter pressure.

The large-scale and high-frequency dispatch of multi-type fighters for long-range raids for several consecutive days has effectively tested the troops’ actual combat mission planning and execution capabilities. (CCTV News)



