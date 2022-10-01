Home News The easy assumptions of Minister Dadone and the new 5S player who didn’t notice anything: “I didn’t have to know”
The easy assumptions of Minister Dadone and the new 5S player who didn’t notice anything: “I didn’t have to know”

The easy assumptions of Minister Dadone and the new 5S player who didn’t notice anything: “I didn’t have to know”

He has just been elected senator. But the grillino Luca Pirondini he is also one of the members of the board of directors of the Carlo Felice theater. An armchair from which he now says he did not notice the advice granted by the Foundation to three collaborators of the 5S Minister for Youth Policies, Fabiana Dadone. The only municipal councilor of the Movement in Genoa, promoted to Palazzo Madama just last Sunday, Pirondini replies like this when asked about the three contracts: “I don’t know anything about it and I didn’t have to know.

