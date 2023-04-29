“The ECB is not interested in your personal data” From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. European bankers on the digital euro: “The ECB is not interested in users’ personal data”



As various European Union stakeholders continue to explore the potential of a single central bank-issued digital currency (CBDC), representatives of public and private banking institutions are sharing their views on the digital euro.

In the new issue of the biennial magazine Views, published in April, the theme of the digital euro was the subject of great attention from various speakers.

Evelien Witlox, director of the digital euro program at the European Central Bank (ECB), outlines three priority use cases for the ECB. These use cases are for person-to-person payments made between private individuals; consumer-to-business payments, including in the e-commerce sector and purchases made in a physical store, and finally payments to or by the public administration.

