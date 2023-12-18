The eco-monster of the ‘Ndrangheta killed in the Crotone area – News

Two seconds, and almost 400 kilos of explosives, to reduce to dust, 16 years after the kidnapping, one of the symbols of mafia power in Calabria. So as soon as Palazzo Mangeruca, the eco-monster of Torre Melissa, in the province of Crotone, built by the ‘Ndrangheta, lay on its side and came down in a cloud of dust and debris, freeing the horizon from its mammoth concrete structure . It was an illegal six-storey building covering 6,000 square metres, built along state road 106. Used as a furniture factory, it was seized in 2007 from Costantino Mangeruca, believed to be a member of the Farao Marincola gang of Cirò, as part of the Piazza Pulita operation and definitively confiscated in 2012.

Since then the abandonment. The costs of reusing it were too high. In 2018, the then president of the Calabria Region Mario Oliverio wrote to the mayor of Melissa’s time, Gino Murgi, inviting him to demolish the building and expressing willingness to also make financing available.

This, however, was not followed up. The turning point came in 2022 when the Municipality of Melissa, in agreement with the Calabria Region, obtained the concession from the National Agency for Confiscated Assets to be able to use the 700 thousand euro loan granted on the proposal of the then regional councilor for Tourism, Fausto Orsomarso . Where there was the eco-monster, a 35-seater camper area will now be built.

Precisely 360 kilos of dynamite were needed, divided into 300 microcharges exploded in 300 milliseconds, to collapse the building and erase it from the panorama between Torre Melissa and Cirò Marina. It was a ‘zipper demolition’. The building, explained the structural engineer Giuseppe Misiano who handled the controlled demolition for the Crotone company Lavori Stradali, was deliberately bent towards the countryside area so as not to damage state road 106 and some nearby homes. A perfectly executed job that was greeted by applause from the crowd of citizens who witnessed the demolition.

“Today Calabria, thanks to the synergy between multiple institutional levels – said the president of the Calabria Region Roberto Occhiuto – is acting to destroy the ‘Ndrangheta.

We will finance all the demolitions of the properties confiscated from organized crime to revalue the areas”. The general commander of the Carabinieri, General Teo Luzi, was also present at the demolition: “Breaking down an eco-monster built by the ‘Ndrangheta – he underlined – means make the State prevail over evil”.

The Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, spoke to Melissa about an “important day for all of Italy” and a “signal of victory for legality”. “This – he added – is also a victory against the arrogance of the mafias. The message is: there are no free zones in Italy”. For the deputy minister of justice, Francesco Paolo Sisto, who was also present, “today we affirm here respect for the rules and give back to the Calabrian citizens, to Italy, a piece of territory that someone instead wanted to unduly occupy”.

“Cutting down the Mangeruca – commented the mayor of Melissa Raffaele Falbo – means seeing the territory return to its beauty and normality. Because this land needs normality”.

