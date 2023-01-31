President of the Cyprus Turkish Football Federation (KTFF) Hasan Sertoğlu made a statement on the state’s contribution to sports federations.

The explanation is as follows;

“It has become necessary to make a statement about the amount of state contribution made to sports federations, which has been busy with the sports public in recent days. KTFF 2022-2023 football season Super League, 1st League, Cyprus Cup, Super Cup, A2 Super League, A2 1st League, Ahmed Sami Topcan Cup organizes events in the categories of BTM 1st League, BTM 2nd League, U16 League, U14 League, U12 League, Women’s League, Women’s Cyprus Cup, Women’s Super Cup.

In all these categories, approximately 2100-2200 matches will be played. In these matches, approximately 20,000 football players, 120 football referees, 400 coaches / coaches work.

The annual figure that the football family contributes to the country’s economy together with its budgets is 250 million TL on average. The contribution of the state to the football family is 24 million TL, that is, approximately 10 percent of the total budget.

In addition to AKSA Energy, the main sponsor of our leagues in the 2022-2023 football season; Northernland, İktisatbank, Puma, Asbuzu, Digiturk Cyprus and Kıbrısonline make sponsorship contributions. The total annual cost of all these sponsorships is 4.5 Million TL.

In the light of the facts mentioned above, it is indisputable that football contributes to the country not only as a sport but also economically. We continue to work hard to expand and grow the football family with the cooperation of myself, my management, club presidents, club managers, referees, coaches and football players. We have only one request; this is to be respected for our labor and efforts.

Kind regards,

Hasan SERTOGLU

KTFF President”