Provincial Party Committee Economic Work Conference held in Rong

Zhou Zuyi attended and spoke Zhao Long made a summary of the meeting Cui Yuying attended

On December 30, the Economic Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee was held in Fuzhou. The main task of the meeting is to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and implement the 11th Provincial Party Congress and the third session of the 11th Provincial Party Committee in accordance with the deployment of the Central Economic Work Conference. The plenary meeting requested to summarize the province’s economic work in 2022, analyze the current economic situation, and deploy the economic work in 2023. Provincial Party Secretary Zhou Zuyi attended and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Zhao Long made a summary of the meeting. Cui Yuying, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, attended the meeting.

Zhou Zuyi pointed out that this Central Economic Work Conference is a very important meeting held by the Central Committee after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech comprehensively summarizes this year’s work and the great changes in the new era over the past ten years, deeply analyzes the current domestic and foreign situations, and systematically deploys next year’s economic work. It is highly political, ideological, pertinent, and instructive. Doing economic work well provides a fundamental follow. It is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and meetings, and study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party. The fundamental principles that must be adhered to in economic work, a deep understanding of the overall requirements and policy orientation of next year’s economic work, a deep understanding of major issues in next year’s economic work, a deep understanding of the fundamental requirements of strengthening the party’s leadership over economic work, in order to promote the actual development of Fujian As a result, we firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two safeguards”.

Zhou Zuyi said that since the beginning of this year, departments at all levels in the province have conscientiously studied and implemented the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, closely followed the main line of meeting and learning, publicizing and implementing the party’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and implemented the “epidemic must be prevented To meet the important requirements of , the economy must be stable, and the development must be safe”, do a solid job in all aspects, and promote the development of Fujian in a stable and stable way. In the past five years, we have adhered to the new development concept to lead and promote various tasks, resolutely won the people’s war, the overall war, and the resistance war against the epidemic prevention and control, and promoted high-quality development in an all-round way. In the ten years of the new era, we will focus on the grand blueprint of the new Fujian of “dynamic mechanisms, excellent industries, rich people, and beautiful ecology”, implement the important requirements of “four greater”, and promote the development of Fujian to achieve new achievements. These hard-won achievements are the result of the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, the result of the unity and struggle of the whole province, and have laid a solid foundation for the next step of Fujian’s development.

Zhou Zuyi emphasized that next year will be the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is of great significance to do a good job in economic work. The overall requirements for economic work in our province next year are: Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the deployment of the Central Economic Work Conference, closely follow the important requirements of the “four greater” and adhere to the The general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, promote high-quality development in an all-round way, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and better coordinate development and security. Deepen reform and opening up, vigorously boost market confidence, organically combine the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand with deepening supply-side structural reforms, focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, effectively prevent and defuse major risks, and promote the overall improvement of economic operation , to achieve an effective improvement in quality and a reasonable increase in quantity, and a good start for showing Fujian’s actions and writing a chapter in Fujian in promoting Chinese-style modernization.

Zhou Zuyi emphasized that to do a good job in next year’s economic work, we must adhere to the principle of stability, seek progress while maintaining stability, and focus on promoting high-quality development; adhere to the concept of system, keep upright and innovate, promote the overall improvement of the economy, effectively control risks, and maintain the overall social stability; Problem-oriented, breakthroughs in tackling difficulties, and vigorously boost market confidence. Specifically, “eight highlights” must be achieved: First, we must highlight the implementation of various measures for epidemic prevention and control in the new stage. Implement the overall plan for the implementation of “Class B and B Management”, focus on “health protection and severe disease prevention”, pay close attention to the preparation of medical treatment resources, ensure the drug needs of the masses, and do a good job in the protection and treatment of key groups such as the elderly and children Work, comprehensively strengthen the prevention and control of the epidemic in rural areas, strengthen the popularization of health knowledge, and carefully formulate a response plan for the peak of infection to ensure the smooth transition of epidemic prevention and control and the stability of social order. Second, we must highlight the expansion of effective demand. Actively expand effective investment, expand technology and industrial investment, promote high-quality and high-efficiency project construction, and effectively drive investment in the whole society; focus on restoring and expanding consumption, improve consumption promotion policies and measures, improve consumption conditions, and bring market enthusiasm; increase efforts Stabilize foreign trade, do everything possible to help companies grab orders and stabilize orders, expand high-quality services and commodity imports, and cultivate new foreign trade growth points. Third, we must highlight and strengthen the support of educational technology talents. Play well the “first move” to develop the education industry, adhere to demand orientation, increase investment, and accelerate the cultivation of innovative talents and high-quality laborers; play a good “combined punch” to promote scientific and technological innovation, optimize the overall layout of scientific and technological forces, and strengthen scientific and technological innovation enterprises Group; grasping the “bull nose” of attracting talents, gathering talents and using talents, increasing efforts to introduce talents, paying attention to making good use of talents in the province, being good at discovering and daring to use talents in various fields, and creating conditions for talents to grow and succeed in Fujian. Fourth, we must highlight the upgrading and development of the industrial system. Accelerate the development of advanced manufacturing, create a number of iconic and leading industrial chains and industrial clusters; continue to grow the digital economy, marine economy, green economy, and cultural tourism economy, and give full play to their multiplier effects on economic growth; enhance the development of modern service industries , promote the deep integration of producer service industry and advanced manufacturing industry, and comprehensively improve the modernization level of the industrial system. Fifth, we must focus on comprehensively promoting rural revitalization and promoting coordinated regional development. In-depth implementation of the rural revitalization strategy, comprehensively promote the revitalization of rural industries, talents, culture, ecology, and organizations, and build a livable, industrial and beautiful village; fully integrate into the national regional development strategy, and strengthen cooperation with the Yangtze River Delta, Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao, and the Yangtze River Economic Belt. Do a good job in counterpart cooperation with key cities in the old revolutionary base areas, and deepen and implement mountain-sea cooperation in the new era. Sixth, we must highlight the deepening of reform and opening up. Earnestly implement the “two unwavering”, create a good policy and institutional environment, improve the system for leading cadres to contact entrepreneurs, openly make friends with entrepreneurs, help solve practical difficulties, and let state-owned enterprises dare to do business, private enterprises dare to enter, and foreign companies dare to invest ; Promote high-level opening up to the outside world, increase efforts to attract and utilize foreign capital, and deeply integrate into the development of the “Belt and Road”; deepen the integration and development of Fujian and Taiwan, strengthen economic, trade and cultural exchanges and cooperation, and accelerate the construction of cross-strait integration development demonstration zones. Seventh, we must highlight the improvement of people’s livelihood and well-being. Improve the employment and income increase mechanism, coordinate the employment of key groups, and increase the income of urban and rural residents through multiple channels; promote the sharing of high-quality public services, and do a good job in people’s livelihood; improve the quality of the ecological environment, and coordinate the promotion of carbon reduction, pollution reduction, green expansion, and growth. Solidly promote common prosperity. Eighth, we must highlight the prevention and defuse of various risks. Make every effort to ensure a smooth economic cycle, build a safer and more resilient industrial chain supply chain system, and vigorously improve the ability to guarantee the safety of food and energy resources; make every effort to prevent economic and financial risks, strictly implement the safety production responsibility system, and maintain social stability and stability.

Zhou Zuyi emphasized that to complete the goals and tasks of economic work next year, we must strengthen the party’s overall leadership over economic work, vigorously carry forward the spirit of struggle, professionalism, hard work, and unity, be brave in reform and innovation, and dare to overcome difficulties. Boost the entrepreneurial spirit of officers, unswervingly implement the principles, policies and work arrangements of the Party Central Committee, and use the actual results of high-quality development to make a solid start to modernization. At the end of the year and the beginning of the year, it is necessary to make overall plans to ensure the supply and price stability of important livelihood commodities, ensure the transportation of coal, electricity, oil and gas, agricultural production in winter and spring, and help the needy. The people of the whole province have a happy and peaceful festival.

Zhao Long emphasized that it is necessary to stick to the word “stability” and seek progress while maintaining stability. Starting from improving social psychological expectations and boosting development confidence, we will do our best to promote the effective improvement of the economy and the reasonable growth of the quantity. It is necessary to make efforts in the same direction to stabilize growth, give full play to the key role of investment, the role of consumption base, and the role of export support, and go all out to attract investment and project construction, promote the optimal stock of consumption, expand the volume, tap potential, actively expand the market, and grab orders , Stabilize foreign trade. It is necessary to speed up the construction of a modern economic system, make up for the shortcomings of scientific and technological innovation, accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system with diversified development and multi-point support, make the “four major economies” bigger, stronger and better, vigorously support the development of the private economy, and continue to optimize the business environment. . It is necessary to coordinate the coordinated development of urban and rural areas, deepen and implement mountain-sea cooperation in the new era, and comprehensively promote rural revitalization. Efforts should be made to make up for the shortcomings of people’s livelihood, take multiple measures to ensure the employment of key groups, ensure the bottom line of basic people’s livelihood, promote the improvement of education quality, and strengthen the foundation of medical care. We must make every effort to build an ecologically strong province, and jointly promote carbon reduction, pollution reduction, green expansion, and growth, so that clean water and lush mountains will always be the pride of Fujian. It is necessary to prevent and defuse major risks, resolutely hold the bottom line of no major accidents, and ensure the stability of the overall social situation. We must put people first and life first, do a good job in medical resource reserves, drug supply guarantees, fever clinic openings, vaccinations for the elderly, and prevention and treatment of severe diseases, etc., and gradually realize the “peak pressure” transition period of new crown virus infection. It is necessary to focus on improving the ability to do a good job in economic work, maintain the continuity and stability of policies, reform and innovate to solve problems, investigate and study practical measures, and work hard to achieve results. It is necessary to do a solid job in all tasks at the end of the year and the beginning of the year to ensure a steady start and a good start next year.

Leaders of the Provincial Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Government, and the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, the President of the Provincial Court, the Procurator-General of the Provincial Procuratorate, the principal responsible comrades of the relevant units directly under the Provincial Government and the agencies of the relevant central units in Fujian, the leaders of the provincial democratic parties, the Federation of Industry and Commerce, and Representatives without party affiliation and others participated. The meeting was held in the form of video, and each district city and Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone set up branch venues. (Reporter Zhou Lin, Lin Yuxi/Wen Xiaochundao/Photo)