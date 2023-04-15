The influential English weekly ‘The Economist’ formulated harsh criticism of the “Total Peace” policy promoted in Colombia by President Gustavo Petro, describing it as “total chaos”.

In an article published by the British news entitled “An ambitious plan for” total peace “in Colombia is faltering” he warns that the central policy of Gustavo Petro, less than a year after launching it, “seems more unstable than ever.”

Separately, in its printed version, in the ‘The Americas’ section, The Economist published an editorial under the title ‘Total Chaos’ in which it criticizes Petro’s ‘total peace’.

However, in the article he analyzes the history of peace in Colombia and underlines that “Mr. Petro’s plans always seemed ambitious”, but underlines “Colombia has been plagued by internal conflicts for more than half a century” and points out:

«Presidents have dealt with the problem in various ways: Iván Duque, his conservative predecessor, encouraged the armed forces to attack the bosses or “capos” of the gangs. Previously, Juan Manuel Santos, president from 2010 to 2018, spent four years negotiating a peace agreement with the then largest and oldest guerrilla group in the country, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as the Farc. In 2016, most of the FARC agreed to lay down their arms in exchange for reduced sentences, seats in Congress, and numerous social guarantees.”

He alludes to the conversations with the ELN and warns that paradoxically its leader Antonio García is the greatest critic of the total peace of the Petro Government. Every day he throws taunts and asks that they not all be put in “the same basket”, he emphasizes.

It also reviews the frustrated ceasefire decreed by President Petro and warns that both the ELN and the gulf clan are no longer part of the ceasefire.

The ELN claims it never signed up in the first place, while Petro ended the truce with the Clan del Golfo on March 19, after it was discovered that the gang was involved in a mining strike.

He adds that Petro is also facing a struggle to obtain the approval of the new law for the submission of armed groups to justice and points out that Attorney General Francisco Barbosa “criticizes the law saying that it will pardon criminals” and also “will It worries that the law erodes the independence of the Prosecutor’s Office”.

He reports that violent attacks in Colombia have increased in recent weeks and to this effect he refers to the mining strike in Bajo Cauca, after President Petro intensified military operations against illegal mining, after which, he specifies, Colombian intelligence found that the Clan del Golfo was infiltrating the strike, whose hostility forced the government to end the ceasefire.

He also cites the attack perpetrated by the ELN on March 29 on a military base in Catatumbo, “an area on the border with Venezuela where coca, the base plant for cocaine, is grown,” in which nine soldiers died.

“Less than a month earlier, a peasant and a policeman were killed during peasant strikes in Caquetá, in the southern Amazon region. More than 70 policemen were taken hostage for one day, ”he adds.

Another adverse fact that the publication details is the scandal involving the son and brother of President Gustavo Petro, accused of receiving bribes from drug trafficking groups to obtain “concessions” in the ceasefire process, which, he affirms, both deny.

And he mentions the setback around the health reform, which caused “his cabinet to turn against him” in February, referring to the departure of former minister Alejandro Gaviria.

The Economist concludes by saying that total peace “seems more like a slogan than an achievable goal”. with RSF

