The economy of Cauca closed 2022 slightly above the national one – news

The Cauca Chamber of Commerce is concerned about the negative impact that the economy will have in 2023, as a consequence of the collapse on the road to Rosas.

By Aura Isabel Olano Correa

Cauca closed well in economic terms in 2022, according to the president of the Cauca Chamber of Commerce, Ana Fernanda Muñoz Otoya, with growth slightly higher than the national one. Colombia grew by 7.5% according to the Imae (Monthly Indicator of Economic Activity) at the end of 2022, and Cauca 7.66%.

What weighs the most is the recovery of the industrial sector and coffee exports; The tourism sector reported positive signs, it was the sector that generated the most employment during the year. In the measurement made by the Chamber of Commerce, it is observed that, in lodging and food, formal employment has begun to be generated. 2022 closed with growth of +14.9%. For the director of the Chamber of Commerce, although this growth is not very high, it has been maintained, which means that a significant effort is being made to hire staff formally, that is, with all the legal benefits.

It is necessary to clarify that DANE reports how many people are employed, regardless of whether they have a formal or informal job, if they are paid social security, for example, adds the economist Muñoz Otoya.

According to the Imae, the number of affiliates to the Cauca Family Compensation Fund (Comfacauca), which is the variable that is indirectly related to the formal labor market of the department, maintained its green signal. In November it grew +5.7% and in December +3.4%, compared to the same months of the previous year. Accumulated growth for 2022 closed at 8.6%. This behavior contrasts with the dynamics of the labor market. Rate of labor informality in Popayán increased in the rolling quarter November 2022-January 2023, reaching a record of 61.8% (2.5 percentage points above the same moving quarter of the previous year and 1.6 percentage points above the record reported in the previous quarter: Oct-Dec 2022).

The labor informality rate in Popayán increased in the moving quarter November 2022-January 2023.

Construction was affected, which is not surprising, due to the delay in the allocation of resources for social interest housing, which is complicated, because it is the sector that generates the most employment, especially unskilled labor, in addition to reactivates various segments related to this activity.

The Chamber of Commerce is concerned about the negative impact that the road to Rosas has had and continues to have, since the landslide has caused various problems, among them it kept the south of Cauca and Popayán without flow, without resources, paralyzing, for example, the sale of real estate, which will affect the economic growth of the capital of Cauca.

Muñoz Otoya explains that, if the composition of the business fabric of Popayán is taken, 49% is commerce. “This city has a very high percentage of commerce, without having an industry that supplies it, the merchandise arrives in trucks from different parts of the country.”

What this portal has been able to investigate, and which is also perceived by the public, refers to the fact that various sectors depend on the drug-trafficking economy. Perhaps, the good behavior that the economy had in 2022 will stop in 2023, due to the problem of illicit drugs, due to the situation of the road, near Rosas, in the south of Cauca.

The labor informality rate in Popayán increased in the moving quarter November 2022-January 2023.

The situation is different in the north of Cauca, where there is a different dynamic.

Precisely on this aspect, the president of the Chamber of Commerce commented that, although the companies are in that area of ​​the department, their headquarters are located in Valle del Cauca, in Caldas, in Antioquia, regions where the taxes, but the institutions of Cauca have to provide them with services. However, these industries generate employment, they also represent 16% of the department’s GDP, above that of Nariño. He noted that the GDP of Cauca is 1.78% and that of Nariño 1.06%, but of that 1.78% of Cauca, 22% is public spending and defense, that is, State transfers for indigenous communities, Mothers Head of Family, Youth en Acción, Adulto Mayor, among other social programs. The second line is occupied by industry, which is basically in the north of Cauca, and the third is agriculture, a sector from which he says that it is essential that it begin to subtract from the public and defense sectors, which is 22%, instead grow agriculture and industry.