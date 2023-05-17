The Ecuador Cup will not be played

NATIONAL.-

The edition of the Ecuador Cup 2023 will not be played due to the pending values ​​that the Soccer Channel has with the Ecuadorian Football Federation, as reported by Francisco Egas, president of the FEF, the value of the debt is 4 million Dollars.

The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) has announced the decision not to carry out the Ecuador Cup in 2023, due to a debt maintained by the owners of the transmission rights. This debt of approximately 4 million dollars has generated a complicated situation that prevents the competing teams from fulfilling the prizes and incentives. The president of the FEF, Francisco Egas, has communicated this decision to the representatives of the teams; “It is difficult for the Ecuador Cup to be played this year, the main sponsor maintains a debt that prevents us from fulfilling the prizes, we must be clear and say that the incentive of the competing teams are the prizes and if El Canal del Fútbol does not pay, we can not start “he said.

The Ecuador Cup, which has become an important tournament for Ecuadorian soccer, has provided opportunities for teams from different divisions to stand out at the national level. However, the lack of economic resources to cover the prizes and the lack of compliance by the main sponsor have led the FEF to make this difficult decision. The competing teams are now affected by this situation. The lack of resources can generate demotivation in the players and hinder the development of football at the local level. The FEF, as the governing body of Ecuadorian soccer, has expressed its commitment to seek solutions and alternatives to overcome this financial crisis. It is expected that agreements will be established with the debtors and a way will be sought to guarantee the realization of the Ecuador Cup in future editions. The decision not to hold the 2023 Ecuador Cup is a hard blow for Ecuadorian soccer and for the competing teams that longed to participate in this tournament.