The Ecuadorian moises caicedo He is one of the eight footballers nominated for the award of better young player of the season in the Premier League.

There are eight players competing for the ‘Hublot Young Player of the Season 2022/23’.

These are the most outstanding athletes of the year, under 23 years of age at the start of the tournament.

Moisés Caicedo and the nominees in the Premier League

moises caicedo, 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder. He is one of the figures of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sven Botman23-year-old Dutch defender for Newcastle United.

Erling Haaland22-year-old Norwegian striker is one of the figures of Manchester City.

alejandro isak23-year-old Swedish striker for Newcastle United.

Alexis Mac Allister, ‘Moi’s’ teammate at Brighton; He was world champion with Argentina in 2022.

Gabriel Martinelli, goalscorer for Arsenal. He’s 21 years old.

martin odegaardfrom Arsenal, has 15 goals.

Bukayo Sakafrom Arsenal, is 21 years old and stands out in attack.

This is how you can vote for Moisés Caicedo as the best young player

For the second time child ‘Moi’ has been nominated for the best young player in the Premier League.

Voting has already begun this Wednesday, May 18, 2023.

Fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite athlete.

If you want to support the Ecuadorian, you can do so until Monday, May 22, 2023 on the official website of the Premier League (https://www.premierleague.com).

The fan voting will be combined with the criteria of a group of specialists to decide the winner. This will be known on May 27, 2023.