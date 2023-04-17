The Ecuadorian passport is among the weakest in Latin America – Diario La Hora

The Henley & Partners report reveals the countries that citizens access according to their nationality. The power of the passport is related to your peace.

According to the last report of theHenley Passport Indexfrom Henley & Partners, the Ecuadorian passport is weak.

The country ranks 57 in the ranking of 108 nations. Ecuadorians can access 94 visa free countries.

The first place is occupied by two countries, Japan and Singapore. Citizens of both nations can enter 193 countries.

Ecuador is below the Latin Americans Chile (position 15, countries 175), Argentina (position 17, countries 171), Brazil (18th position, 170 countries), Mexico (22nd position, 160 countries).

But Ecuador is also well below Uruguay, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Nicaragua. Citizens of those countries can enter more countries than Ecuadorians without a visa.

Spanish and German passports are the strongest in Europe by allowing the traveler access to 191 destinations without a prior visa, according to the Henley Passport Index, by Henley & Partners.

Below the ranking Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria are at the bottom of the indexsince they can access less than 30 destinations around the world without a visa.

On the other hand, unique research by Henley & Partners comparing a country’s visa-free access to its Global Peace Index score shows a strong correlation between the power of a nation’s passport and its peace.

Therefore, any country that is in the top ten of the Henley Passport Index can also be in the bottom ten. top ten of the Global Peace Index. (DLH/Europa Press)