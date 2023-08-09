Home » The edges of the potholes on Avenida Confraternidad are painted by the residents of the sector – Diario La Hora
Place. Several of the holes have been painted as a form of prevention.

Due to the presence of several holes that exist on Confraternidad avenue, south of Ambato, one of the neighbors painted the edge of the potholes yellow.

This action was carried out by the citizen, in order to warn road users, and prevent further damage to the vehicles that circulate on the section.

It is that for Jonathan Moreira, a resident, “you can’t even sleep anymore, the cars come at speed and you hear how they are falling and we think that they already killed each other or something happened.”

Fear

Cars that go up the sidewalks, that rub against homes or that even endanger the lives of pedestrians, is part of the fear that citizens, residents of the sector, feel when they see that the road is in this poor condition.

For this reason, the citizen took the initiative to paint the edges of the holes in this road yellow, which for more than four months has not received the necessary maintenance, according to the residents.

Order

Despite the fact that residents of the sector have made several requests for this problem to be solved, they have not received any response on the subject, Moreira emphasizes the danger it represents for the families that reside there and the drivers themselves. (VAB)

