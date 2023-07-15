The Effect of Hot Weather on Mosquito Activities: Municipal Disease Control

Municipal Disease Control: Hot Weather Affects Mosquito Activities

Recently, some citizens in Beijing have noticed a decrease in the number of mosquitoes this summer. However, the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention has clarified that the density of mosquitoes has actually increased. The reason for the perception of fewer mosquito bites is due to the high temperature weather.

In early June, the city experienced heavy rainfall, creating favorable conditions for mosquito breeding. According to the monitoring results by the Disinfection and Pest Control Institute of the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the mosquito density this year has significantly increased compared to the same period last year. Despite citizens feeling “stung” less frequently, it does not indicate a decrease in mosquito density.

The explanation provided by the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention is that when the temperature is higher, particularly above the range suitable for mosquitoes (20 to 35 degrees Celsius), there is a reduction in mosquito bites. This decline in mosquito activity and frequency of bites occurs regardless of whether the temperature is too high or too low. Monitoring records from previous years indicate that July to August is the peak period for mosquito density and bites in Beijing. Therefore, the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminds citizens that if the high temperature weather persists, the higher density of mosquitoes can still pose risks, and it is important to practice effective mosquito prevention measures.

Climate and environment are the main factors influencing mosquito density. Proper management of water helps reduce the density of mosquitoes. The Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention advises citizens to change the water for flowers and fish every 7 days. It is also recommended to turn over or discard any bottles and cans to avoid water accumulation. If water storage is necessary, ensure that it is covered with a lid, and the stored water should not exceed 7 days.

The number of tick bite patients has increased by 30% year-on-year.

It is recommended to take precautions during outdoor activities in summer.

In the hot summer season, many citizens seek relief from the heat by hiking, cycling, and camping in forests or parks located in the mountains. However, the number of tick bite patients has significantly increased recently, according to Zou Yang, the chief physician at the Institute of Tropical Medicine of Beijing Friendship Hospital. Citizens are advised to take preventive measures, such as fastening collars, cuffs, and trouser legs, when venturing into the wild to avoid tick bites.

Zou Yang stated, “Summer arrived earlier in Beijing this year, and the number of local tick bite cases has increased by 30% compared to previous years.” Over the past two months, the hospital has been receiving an average of more than 30 tick bite patients daily, with the majority of cases resulting from bites on community lawns and in the wild.

Ticks carry various pathogens, including bacteria and viruses, which can lead to fever and thrombocytopenia syndrome. In severe cases, these bites can become life-threatening. If bitten by a tick, it is advised to promptly apply erythromycin eye ointment onto the tick’s body, effectively suffocating it by isolating oxygen.

Zou Yang also reminded individuals that ticks tend to hide in lawns and low bushes. When visiting these areas, it is recommended to fasten the “five mouths” – neckline, two cuffs, and two trouser legs. Upon returning home, it is important to remove clothes promptly and shake them off to prevent ticks from attaching.

