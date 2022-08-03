Listen to the audio version of the article

In 2022, the peak of inflation should affect the South and Islands more markedly, 8.4% against 7.8% in the Center-North. And again in the South, a slower return to the levels prior to the “Ukraine shock” is estimated. This is what Svimez notes in the anticipations of the 2022 Report which foresees, in the two-year period 2023-2024, a collapse in consumption in the South. This year the GDP in the South will grow by 2.8%, but the North-South gap reopens with the slowdown in consumption and investments due to the war, which also weakens the national recovery: the Center-North will grow by 3.6% while the Italian GDP is estimated to grow by 3.4%.

Growth gap to the detriment of the South

In 2022, Svimez notes, the consumption of less well-off families should slow down above all and there is an unfavorable territorial asymmetry in the South, where more than a third of families are positioned in the first quintile of equivalent monthly family spending, against 14.4 % in the Center and less than 13% in the North. “The impact of the inflationary shock on consumption should extend to the entire two-year period 2023-2024, due to the temporal persistence of the erosion of the purchasing power of household income and savings, with amplified impacts in the South”, underlines the study. After the slowdown due to the pandemic, explains Svimez, Italy experienced an almost uniform restart between macro-areas and the South participated in the national recovery of 2021: the GDP of the South, which fell by 8% in 2020 (-9 % decrease at the national level), in fact grew by 5.9% in 2021 (against a national growth of + 6.6%). But the trauma of the war changed the global context. Among other things, we are witnessing a slowdown in the recovery and an increase in the cost of energy and raw materials. This exposes “the Italian economy to new turbulence, moving it away from a relatively quiet and cohesive restart between North and South”. In the two-year period 2023-2024, in the face of a drastic reduction in the pace of national growth (+ 1.5% in 2023; + 1.8% in 2024), the GDP of the South grows less than the rest of the country, despite the significant contribution of the Pnrr: + 1.7% growth in 2023 in the central-northern regions, compared to + 0.9% in those of the South. In 2024, a growth gap of about 6 tenths of a point would be maintained against the South. : + 1.9% in the North against + 1.3% in the South.

Investments + 12%, driving construction

In 2022 investments grow in the South more than in the North with + 12.2% against + 10.1%. In the South, however, growth is mainly driven by those in the construction sector, thanks to public stimulus, such as in particular the Superbonus and the interventions financed by the NRP. The growth of investments aimed at expanding production capacity is instead three points lower than that of the Center-North (+ 7% against + 10%). The shock on production costs, explains Svimez, “should drag on over the two-year period, affecting the investment decisions of companies, which should follow a more balanced dynamic between components in construction and machinery in the Center-North, while in the South the stimulus effect determined by the resumption of public investments, to the detriment of the growth in investments in machinery and equipment ».

The burden of the small size

Companies in the South are more exposed to the Ukrainian shock and to the increase in energy costs, because small-sized companies are more widespread here, characterized by structurally higher energy supply costs in both industry and services. Furthermore, the analysis points out, the costs of transport in the South are higher, more than double those of other areas of the country. Svimez estimates that a symmetrical shock on electricity prices, which increases the cost of electricity by 10%, all things being equal, causes a contraction in industry margins in the South of about 7 times greater than that observed in the rest of Italy. Italy, risking to compromise the sustainability of production processes with possible consequences on the maintenance of employment levels.