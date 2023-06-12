The Egyptian Al-Ahly fans continue to celebrate the “African Princess” – Al-Ghad TV

Tomorrow, Sunday, the Egyptian club Al-Ahly will host its Moroccan counterpart, Wydad Casablanca, at Cairo International Stadium, in the African Champions League final, while the second leg will be held on the 11th of the same month at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.

Al-Ahly fans anticipated the meeting by launching hashtags on social media to support their club before a meeting, as the hashtags “Rehabilitation .. Africa, O Champions” and “Al-Ahly Champions are ready for Wydad” were launched, and they topped the social media sites to support the club.

Twitter pioneers tweeted expressions of support and encouragement for the Al-Ahly team before tomorrow’s upcoming meeting.

Al-Ahly fans confirmed that their team is ready to confront and return again to the top of the brown continent.

The Confederation of African Football entrusted the task of managing the Al-Ahly and Wydad match in the CAF Champions League final to the Ethiopian referee, Emlak Tesima.

It is noteworthy that Wydad is the holder of the last edition of the African Champions League, as it defeated Al-Ahly with two unanswered goals in the final match.

Al-Ahly, the 10-time CAF Champions League champion, will play an important match tomorrow, Sunday, in the first leg of the final round, against Moroccan guest Wydad, the defending champion, at Cairo Stadium, in order to avenge his loss in last year’s final against the same competitor, and to consolidate his record for winning the title.

Al-Ahly is counting on its large fans, who will attend the current full capacity of Cairo Stadium, which is 50,000 spectators.

Al-Ahly seeks to win by more than one goal in order to get close to winning the title in his favor and to facilitate his task in the return match that will be held next Sunday in Casablanca.

Al-Ahly hopes that the result of the first leg will help him win his 11th continental title, to compensate for his loss of the title last year against Wydad itself.

Al-Ahly coach Marcel Koller stressed to his players the necessity of taking advantage of any opportunity available to the opponent’s goal, translating it into goals, and abandoning the negativity that accompanied the team in the last three matches in the local league.

Kohler criticized his players for scoring one goal against Ceramica Cleopatra, although the team had 17 chances during the local match.

Al-Ahly said on its website, “Kohler called on the players to focus intensely in front of the opponent’s goal, especially since facing Wydad in Cairo requires scoring goals from any opportunity.”

Although Kohler has not yet announced the match list, there has been news about the absence of goalkeeper and captain Mohamed El-Shennawy due to lack of technical readiness, with his exclusion from the list.

Al-Ahly did not comment on this news, either by affirmation or denial, as the administration left it to the coach to determine the list in the last hours before the match.

Despite doubts about Al-Shennawi’s participation in tomorrow’s match, the Egyptian champion is ready in the presence of two goalkeepers, Ali Lotfi and Mustafa Schubert.

Al-Ahly relies a lot on its midfield to decide the home and away matches, especially since the team is going through its best periods during the current season, thanks to the brilliance of the midfield players, headed by Marawan Attia, who came from Al-Ittihad of Alexandria during the last winter transfers, along with Mali Yu Diang, Hamdi Fathy and Mohamed Magdy “Qafsha”. He scored the winning goal in the 2020 final against Zamalek two years ago.

Attia said that Al-Ahly knows very well the strength of Wydad and the importance and difficulty of the first-leg match. He explained that the technical staff and players studied Wydad well.

He added to the club’s website, “We are currently focusing on tomorrow’s match, and the past remains in the past with all its events. We always look forward and strive to win the championship this year.

“Wydad is a big and respected team and our preparation for the match testifies to our respect for the opponent. We are working to win the championship and play the match with a sporting spirit, which indicates the wonderful relations between the two clubs and the two countries.”

Tomorrow’s match will be run by Libyan referee Moataz Ibrahim, while Tunisian Haitham Kirat will be in charge of video technology.