The Eight Mountains voted best film. All winners.

A long and intense evening for the awarding of the David di Donatello awards, now in their 68th edition. In prime time on Rai1 together with Carlo Conti and Matilde Gioli of the prizes divided between the main films with The eight mountains which brought home the statuette for best film.

Twenty-three films have been nominated for 68th edition of the David di Donatello Awards, titles and interpretations, top-level technical or artistic performances that have marked the season of Italian cinema. Twenty categories, plus the special Davids anticipated in recent days by the producer Marina Stork (career), a Henry Vanzina e Isabella Rossellini. The spectator’s David, for the highest-grossing Italian film, went to He big day. The films with the most nominations were Night exterior con 18, The strangeness with 14, like The eight mountainsWhile The lord of the ants he totaled 11, two more than Nostalgia.

A prime time Rai1 that gave a awards ceremonywith the management of Carlo Conti together with Matilde Gioliwhich resulted in the victory of The eight mountains for the David di Donatello for best film. Four statuettes for the excellent film by Felix Van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersh, four also for The strangeness.

Among the big surprises, Barbara Ronchi which she won Best Actress for September, prevailing over Penelope Cruz and Margherita Buy, among others. Always in the actresses, but not protagonists, Emmanuel Fanelliwhich made its cinematic debut in Drought, won over Giovanna Mezzogiorno and Aurora Quattrocchi. Among the highest moments the beautiful acceptance speech, inspired and cultured, by a Fabrizio Gifuni genuinely thrilled after winning best actor for tremendous performance in Night exterior Of Mark Bellocchio. The latter withdrew the David for the direction saying he was “moderately excited, I didn’t expect it, but I accept it. When you get to a certain age you become wise, the important thing is to keep doing things, not stop. And I hope I still have some time to do good things”.

Here are all the winners of the David di Donatello 2023selected from the films released in cinemas from 1 March 2022 to 31 December 2022. The winners in bold.

BEST FILM

EXTERIOR NIGHT
produced by Lorenzo MIELI for THE APARTMENT a company of the FREMANTLE group; Simone GATTONI for KAVAC FILM
directed by Marco BELLOCCHIO

THE LORD OF ANTS
produced by Simone GATTONI for KAVAC FILM; Beppe CASCHETTO for IBC MOVIE; Moreno ZANI and Malcom PAGANI for TENDERSTORES; RAI CINEMA
directed by Gianni AMELIO

THE STRANGE
produced by Angelo BARBAGALLO for BIBI FILM; Attilio DE RAZZA for TRAMP LIMITED; with MEDUSA FILM and RAI CINEMA
directed by Roberto ANDÒ

THE EIGHT MOUNTAINS
manufactured by WILDSIDE a FREMANTLE group company; RUFUS; MENUET; PYRAMID PRODUCTIONS; VISION DISTRIBUTION; in collaboration with ELASTIC; with the participation of CANAL+ and CINÉ+; in collaboration with SKY
per la regia di Felix VAN GROENINGEN, Charlotte VANDERMEERSH

NOSTALGIA
produced by MEDUSA FILM; Maria Carolina TERZI, Luciano and Carlo STELLA for MAD ENTERTAINMENT; Roberto SESSA for PICOMEDIA; Angelo LAUDISA for ROSEBUD ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES
directed by Mario MARTONE

BEST DIRECTOR

Night exterior – Marco BELLOCCHIO
The lord of the ants – Gianni AMELIO
The strangeness – Roberto ANDÒ
Le otto montagne – Felix VAN GROENINGEN, Charlotte VANDERMEERSH
Nostalgia – Mario MARTONE

BEST DIRECTOR’S DEBUT

Amanda – Carolina HORSES
Marcel! – Jasmine TRINCA
Margins – Niccolò FALSETTI
September – Julia Louise STEIGERWALT
Bone Breaker – Vincenzo PIRROTTA

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Astolfo – Gianni DI GREGORIO, Marco PETTENELLO
Chiara – Susanna NICCHIARELLI
Night exterior – Marco BELLOCCHIO, Stefano BISES, Ludovica RAMPOLDI, Davide SERINO
The lord of the ants – Gianni AMELIO, Edoardo PETTI, Federico FAVA
The immensity – Emanuele CRIALESE, Francesca MANIERI, Vittorio MORONI
The strangeness – Roberto ANDÒ, Ugo CHITI, Massimo GAUDIOSO

BEST NON-ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Bentu – Salvatore MEREU
Brado – Massimo GAUDIOSO, Kim ROSSI STUART
The hummingbird – Francesca ARCHIBUGI, Laura PAOLUCCI, Francesco PICCOLO
Le otto montagne – Felix VAN GROENINGEN, Charlotte VANDERMEERSH
Nostalgia – Mario MARTONE, Ippolita DI MAJO

BEST PRODUCER

Night exterior – Lorenzo MIELI for THE APARTMENT a company of the FREMANTLE group; Simone GATTONI for KAVAC FILM
Strangeness – Angelo BARBAGALLO for BIBI FILM; Attilio DE RAZZA for TRAMP LIMITED; with MEDUSA FILM and RAI CINEMA
The eight mountains – WILDSIDE a FREMANTLE group company; RUFUS; MENUET; PYRAMID PRODUCTIONS; VISION DISTRIBUTION; in collaboration with ELASTIC; with the participation of CANAL+ and CINÉ+; in collaboration with SKY
Nostalgia – MEDUSA FILM; Maria Carolina TERZI, Luciano and Carlo STELLA for MAD ENTERTAINMENT; Roberto SESSA for PICOMEDIA; Angelo LAUDISA for ROSEBUD ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES
Princess – Carla ALTIERI, Roberto DE PAOLIS for YOUNG FILMS; Nicola GIULIANO, Francesca CIMA, Carlotta CALORI, Viola PRESTIERI for INDIGO FILM; RAI CINEMA

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Amanda – Benedetta PORCAROLI
Night exterior – Margherita BUY
The immensity – Penelope CRUZ
September – Barbara RONCHI
Drought – Claudia PANDOLFI

BEST ACTOR

Outside night – Fabrizio GIFUNI
The lord of the ants – Luigi LO CASCIO
The strangeness – FICARRA and PICONE
The eight mountains – Alessandro BORGHI
The eight mountains – Luca MARINELLI

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amanda – Giovanna NOON
Night exterior – Daniela MARRA
The strangeness – Giulia ANDÒ
Nostalgia – Aurora FOUR EYES
Drought – Emanuela FANELLI

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Night exterior – Fausto RUSSO ALESI
Night exterior – Toni SERVILLO
The lord of the ants – Elio GERMANO
The eight mountains – Filippo TIMI
Nostalgia – Francesco DI LEVA

BEST AUTHOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY

Night exterior – Francesco DI GIACOMO
Sunday tales – The story of a decent man – Giovanni MAMMOLOTTI
The strangeness – Maurizio CALVESI
The eight mountains – Ruben IMPENS
Nostalgia – Paolo CARNERA

BEST COMPOSER

External night – Fabio Massimo CAPOGROSSO
The pataffio – Stefano BOLLANI
The strangeness – Michele BRAGA, Emanuele BOSSI
Le otto montagne – Daniel NORGREN
Drought – Franco PIERSANTI

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Diabolik – Ginko on the attack! – IF YOU WANT ME Music, lyrics and interpretation by DIODATO
The hummingbird – DEAR LOVE FAR Music by Sergio ENDRIGO Text by Riccardo SENIGALLIA Performed by Marco MENGONI
Il pataffio – CULI CULAGNI Music by Stefano BOLLANI Texts by Luigi MALERBA, Stefano BOLLANI Performed by Stefano BOLLANI
Margins – LA PALUDE Music and lyrics by Niccolò FALSETTI, Giacomo PIERI, Alessio RICCIOTTI, Francesco TURBANTI Performed by Francesco TURBANTI, Emanuele LINFATTI, Matteo CREATINI
I eat your heart – BULLETS (I EAT YOUR HEART) Music by Joan THIELE, Elisa TOFFOLI, Emanuele TRIGLIA Texts and interpretation by ELODIE, Joan THIELE

BEST SCENOGRAPHY

Night exterior – Scenography Andrea CASTORINA Furniture Marco MARTUCCI, Laura CASALINI
The lord of the ants Scenography Marta MAFFUCCI Furniture Carolina FERRARA
The shadow of Caravaggio – Scenography Tonino ZERA Furniture Maria Grazia SCHIRIPPA, Marco BAGNOLI
The strangeness – Scenography Giada CALABRIA Furniture by Loredana RAFFI
The eight mountains – Scenography Massimiliano NOCENTE Furniture Marcella GALEONE

BEST COSTUMES

Clare – Massimo CANTINI PARRINI
Night exterior – Daria CALVELLI
The lord of the ants – Valentina MONTICELLI
The shadow of Caravaggio – Carlo POGGIOLI
The strangeness – Maria Rita BARBERA

BEST TRICK

Dante – Federico LAURENTI , prosthetic make-up artist or special make-up LORENZO TAMBURINI
Night exterior – Enrico IACOPONI
The hummingbird – Paola GATTABRUSI, prosthetic or special make-up artist LORENZO TAMBURINI
The lord of the ants – Esmé SCIARONI
The shadow of Caravaggio – Luigi ROCCHETTI

BEST HAIRSTYLE

Night exterior – Alberta GIULIANI
The Lord of the Ants – Samantha Mura
The immensity – Daniela TARTARI
The shadow of Caravaggio – Desiree CORRIDONI
The strangeness – Rudy SIFARI

BETTER FITTING

Night exterior – Francesca CALVELLI with the collaboration of Claudio MISANTONI
The lord of the ants – Simona PAGGI
The strangeness – Esmeralda CALABRIA
Le otto montagne – Nico LEAN
Nostalgia – Jacopo QUADRI

BEST SOUND

Exterior night – Live Gaetano CARITO Post-Production Lilio ROSATO Mix Nadia PAONE
The Lord of the Ants – Live Emanuele CICCONI Post-Production Mimmo GRANATA Mix Alberto BERNARDI
The Strangeness – Live Carlo MISSIDENTI Post-Production Marta BILLINGSLEY Mix Gianni PALLOTTO
The eight mountains – Live recording Alessandro PALMERINI Post-Production Alessandro FELETTI Mix Marco FALLONI
Nostalgia – Live Emanuele CECERE Post-Production Silvia MORAES Mix Giancarlo RUTIGLIANO

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS – VFX

Dampyr – Alessio BERTOTTI, Filippo ROBINO
Diabolik – Ginko on the attack! – Simone SILVESTRI, Vito PICCHINENNA
External night – Massimo CIPOLLINA
The eight mountains – Rodolfo MIGLIARI
Drought – Marco GERACITANO

BEST DOCUMENTARY – CECILIA MANGINI AWARD

The circle, by Sophie CHIARELLO
Travelling, by Gianfranco ROSI
Kill Me If You Can, di Alex INFASCELLI
The shyness of the hair, by Valentina BERTANI
Wake me up at midnight, by Francesco PATIERNO

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Bones and All, by Luca Guadagnino (Vision Distribution)
Elvis, di Baz Luhrmann (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Licorice Pizza, di Paul Thomas Anderson (Eagle Pictures)
The Fabelmans, di Steven Spielberg (01 Distribution)
Triangle of Sadness, di Ruben Östlund (Teodora Film)

BEST SHORT FILM

The best short film award is assigned by a commission composed of Domenico Dinoia, Mauro Donzelli, Francesco Giai Via, Marzia Gandolfi, Paola Jacobbi, Maria Grazia Mattei, Claudia Panzica, Marina Sanna, Maria Carolina Terzi.

Albertine Where Are You?, by Maria GUIDONE
Ambassadors, by Francesco ROMANO
The conspiracy theorist barber, by Valerio FERRARA (WINNER)
The dependent variables, by Lorenzo TARDELLA
They called it Cargo, by Marco SIGNORETTI

DAVID YOUNG

The David Giovani Prize is awarded by a national jury of students in the last two years of secondary school courses.

I run to you, by Riccardo MILANI
The hummingbird, by Francesca ARCHIBUGI
The shadow of Caravaggio, by Michele PLACIDO
The strangeness, by Roberto ANDÒ
Le otto montagne, di Felix VAN GROENINGEN and di Charlotte VANDERMEERSH

