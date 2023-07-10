The Eighth Batch of National Centralized Procurement of 39 Drugs Successfully Implemented in Hainan with Significant Price Reductions

The eighth batch of national centralized procurement of 39 drugs has successfully been implemented in Hainan, with an average drop in prices of 67%. The drugs that were collected cover a wide range of common and chronic diseases such as anti-infection, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, anti-allergy, and mental illness. The cost of drug procurement for this batch exceeded 66 million yuan.

The drug collection information disclosure conferences for the eighth batch of drugs were organized by the state and opened for bidding in Lingshui Li Autonomous County, Hainan, in March of this year. Among the drugs involved, Ornidazole Injection saw the largest drop in price at 96.50%, resulting in an expected savings of 2.5108 million yuan. The drop in price for Oseltamivir Phosphate Dry Suspension, used to treat Influenza A, reached 72.58%, significantly increasing the availability of antiviral drugs. Additionally, commonly used antihypertensive drugs like amlodipine and atorvastatin calcium tablets were reduced by 51.31%, benefiting more hypertensive patients. The prices of anti-infective drugs, which accounted for 40% of the collected varieties, were also greatly reduced, promoting rational drug use in clinical settings.

The Hainan Provincial Medical Security Bureau emphasized that by reducing the inflated prices of drugs and medical consumables through centralized procurement, they can provide higher quality services to patients. In regards to the national centralized procurement of drug varieties and the centralized procurement of pharmaceutical varieties announced by participating provincial alliances, Hainan Province has actively followed up on the first seven batches of 294 types of centralized procurement organized by the state, without excluding any varieties. In addition to these state-organized procurements, Hainan Province has also collected 501 kinds of drugs through provincial alliances, resulting in a total participation of 795 varieties of centralized procurement. This achievement ranks Hainan as the top province in the country in terms of the number of centralized procurements. Hainan province aims to further expand the number of medicines included in centralized procurement, enhance the refined management policy for the procurement and use of centralized medicines, and ultimately reduce the burden of medical costs on the public.

In conclusion, the implementation of the eighth batch of national centralized procurement in Hainan has led to a significant drop in drug prices, benefiting patients with common and chronic diseases. The continued expansion of centralized procurement and improved management policies will contribute to reducing the financial burden of medical expenses on the public.

