Asuncion, National Radio.-With the aim of combining the nature of the Guairá with art, the eighth edition of the Karumbe Rock Festival will be held on April 5, 2023 at Camping Tacuara de Melgarejo Colonia Independencia, a site that has a capacity to accommodate about 2,500 people.

This event, which was born in the city of Villarrica in 2015, grew in popularity, and currently attracts local and national bands to share the stage.

The festival’s mission is to create a space that becomes a tradition, to showcase local musical talent while incorporating nationally recognized bands to contribute to cultural growth. The festival will also generate regional economic growth in tourism, gastronomy and other related industries.

The bands that will be part of the festival are FLOU, SUPERNOVA, NORTON 52, GEAR, MELDLEY CITY, CROSSROADS, THE VILLAGE CIGARERS, FROM A DISTANCE and CASSETTE.

Another of the festival’s proposals is to choose an emerging band or artist who will have the opportunity to be part of the list of artists. The contest so that the bands can apply is carried out from the Instagram account @karumberock and those interested have time until March 22. Voting will take place from March 23 to 30 and is open to artists from all over the country.

Therefore, the organization invites emerging groups to experience the art and culture of Karumbe Rock. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., with performances beginning at 7:00 p.m. and lasting until 3:00 a.m.

Ticket sales points:

What Petrobras – Carlos to Lopez (Villarrica)

Music Zone – Col. Bogado 1466 (Villarrica)

Camping Tacuara (Independence Colony)

Ticket price for Lot 01 Gs. 30,000 until March 26. For residents of Asunción and its surroundings who want to attend the festival, there will be a tour that leaves Asunción to live the festival experience and the next day to enjoy tourist attractions in the area. Those interested can contact for the tour at 0981 178925.