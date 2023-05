With two games today, the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup in Argentina will begin. At 12:30 p.m., the United States takes on New Zealand, while at 4 p.m., Uzbekistan takes on Israel.

Tomorrow there will be four more games: at 12:30, the Colombian National Team faces Slovakia and Brazil against Tunisia.

For its part at 4 in the afternoon, the local Argentina vs. Nigeria and simultaneously, England vs. Italy.