The Eje Cafetero prepares for the parades on July 20

This Thursday, July 20, the Eighth Brigade of the National Army is getting ready to celebrate the Two Hundred and Thirteenth Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Colombia in the Coffee Region. The event, organized by the Military and Police Forces, will pay homage to the country’s soldiers and police officers.

“It is important for us that the population accompany us in the three departments, that they raise their flags and put on their shirts to join this celebration, we are in patriotic mode and we work together with all our might to make this an unforgettable parade in the heart of Colombia said Colonel Carlos Eduardo Vanegas Ávila, commander of the Eighth Brigade.

To guarantee the development of the parades, it will coordinate with the Transit Institutes or Mobility Secretariats to close the roads and avoid inconveniences during the day.

In the department of Caldas, the parade will begin at 10:00 in the morning from the sector known as El Triángulo and will go along Santander Avenue until it reaches Plaza de Bolívar.

In Risaralda, the uniformed officers will leave at 2:00 in the afternoon from the old train station next to the Risaralda Governor’s Office. The tour will continue along Ferrocarril Avenue, cross the Viaduct and continue along Simón Bolívar Avenue in Dosquebradas, until it reaches the Único Shopping Center.

Finally, in Armenia, the parade will take place at 4:30 in the afternoon in the Plaza de Bolívar. The participants will march along Carrera 15 to Calle 12, go up to Sucre Park and continue along Bolívar Avenue until they reach La Vida Park, where there will be a fireworks show and the capabilities of the forces will be displayed.

“For us as soldiers, it is an honor to be able to parade through iconic sectors of the region, marching hand in hand with the National Police, who have always been our allies to celebrate these dates,” Colonel Vanegas pointed out.

