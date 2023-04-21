The El Nino phenomenon is coming!This year and next two years, the high temperature may break the record

2016 was the hottest year on record. The global average temperature was 1.1 degrees Celsius higher than before the industrial revolution. The global temperature in 2019 is very likely to reach a new high.

Reuters reported that the Pacific Ocean has experienced an anti-El Nino phenomenon (La Nina) for the past three consecutive years, slightly lowering the global average temperature. However, according to climate model predictions, the El Nino phenomenon is likely to return in the late summer of the northern hemisphere this year. At that time, the equatorial easterly wind will weaken and the warm sea water will move eastward, which is likely to lead to an abnormal increase in global temperatures.

Carlo Buontempo, head of the EU’s climate monitoring agency, the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said it was too early to say whether El Niño would occur in 2023 or 2024, but “it’s possible that it will happen.” Higher sex”, and there will even be a strengthening trend at the end of the year.

Friederike Otto, a senior lecturer at Imperial College London’s Grantham Institute for Climate Change, said that the El Nino phenomenon will further worsen the global climate. “It is very likely that 2023 will be hotter than 2016. Especially as humans continue to burn fossil fuels, causing global warming.”

Most of the world‘s major carbon-emitting countries have set a goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, but global carbon dioxide emissions continued to rise last year, and the global average temperature was 1.2 degrees Celsius higher than before the industrial revolution, the fifth warmest in history Year.

Article source: World could face record temperatures in 2023 as El Nino returns

(Huang Fanzhen, Zhongshi News Network)

further reading

Sugar prices soar to 11-year highs amid extreme weather

Electric cars set to face most aggressive climate laws

Chen Kui: Cities are the front lines against climate change

The post The El Nino phenomenon is coming! This year and next two years, the high temperature may break the record appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

