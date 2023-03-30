The Election Commission of Pakistan has also announced the date of general elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Web Desk: The Election Commission has announced to hold the general elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on October 8, the notification of which has also been issued.

Earlier, on March 22, the Election Commission had announced the postponement of the Punjab elections and to hold them on October 8. It will take 5 months to complete the operation against terrorists, there is a shortage of 3 lakh 86 thousand 623 personnel in Punjab.

The Election Commission further said that only by deploying the Army and Rangers, this shortfall can be met. The Interior Ministry said that civil and armed forces will not be available for static duty. Responsible for security of installations and security of foreigners.

The notification stated that according to the Ministry of Finance, there is a financial and economic crisis in the country, there are IMF conditions, it will be difficult for the government to release funds for the KP, Punjab Assembly elections, due to the bad economic situation, the funds will not be provided. will be able