The Election Commission has announced the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Election Commission has announced the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Thursday March 30, 2023, 1:32 am

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (UMT News) Election Commission has also announced the date of general elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after Punjab.
According to the details, the Election Commission has given the date of October 8 for polling in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, while the notification of the election date has also been issued.
The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali had proposed the date of October 8 to the Election Commission for the general elections in the province, which the Election Commission has accepted and announced the date and issued a notification.

