The Supreme Court while giving a verdict in a case related to the postponement of the elections in the province of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has annulled the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold elections simultaneously in the entire country on October 8.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court ruled yesterday that the Election Commission’s order to postpone the elections was illegal and unconstitutional, as the Pakistani constitution does not allow elections to go beyond 90 days.

But secondly, under Section 108 of the Representation of the People Act, 1976, which is now included in Section 58 of the Elections Act, 2017, the Election Commission, which is a constitutional and independent body, has wide powers under Article 218(3) of the Constitution. .

Under this provision, the Election Commission is empowered to change the schedule of elections and there are many examples of this in the past.

In the past, due to unavoidable reasons, the Election Commission has conducted by-elections and general elections on several dates instead of 60 days in the election schedule, this has never been challenged in any High Court or Supreme Court.

In this regard, there are many examples in the Election Commission according to which, under Section 58 of the Executive Election Act, 2017, the Election Commission is authorized to change the election schedule due to unavoidable circumstances, even Section 108 of the Public Representation Act, 1976. I also included the fact that the Election Commission has the authority to change the election schedule based on the country’s situation.

The Election Commission is not only empowered to change the election schedule, but under the Representation of the People Act, 1976, it has repeatedly exercised its powers under Section 108 of the Representation of the People Act 76 to change the dates of general and by-elections. This Section 108 is still included in Section 58 of the Election Commission’s Election Act 2017.

In this July 17, 2022 photo, election officials carry voting materials at a center in Lahore ahead of by-elections for 20 Punjab Assembly seats (AFP).

In 1993, when 14 members of the National Assembly and 25 members of the Provincial Assembly of the MQM resigned collectively and the then Speaker of the National Assembly Gohar Ayub Khan accepted them, the then Chief Election Commissioner Justice Naeemuddin Karachi. , considering the situation in Hyderabad, the by-elections should be held after four months instead of 60 days.

Similarly, in November 1994, when two members of the Frontier Province Assembly were killed in Swat, the then Commissioner of the Election Commission, Justice Sardar Fakhr Alam, instead of 60 days, when the law and order situation improved, under Section 108 of the Representation of the People Act, 1976. Hold elections after four months.

Similarly, after several people lost their lives in the tragic incident of terrorism in Para Chinar, the capital of Kurram Agency, the then Chief Election Commissioner of the Election Commission, Justice Qazi Mohammad Farooq, conducted the by-elections three to four months later.

Similarly, after the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007, the general elections were held on February 18, 2008 instead of January 8, 2008.

Similarly, in the February 2008 elections, the by-elections, which were supposed to be held within 60 days, were held with a delay of five months for the seats vacated by the National and Provincial Assemblies, which were to be held within 60 days under Article 223 of the Constitution.

In September 2009, NA-117 National Assembly Constituency of Lahore, in which Nawaz Sharif was also a candidate, by-election was called instead of 60 days by then Chief Secretary Punjab Javed Mehmood due to bad law and order situation and terrorism. After receiving the 200-page report on the threat, the then Chief Election Commissioner of the Election Commission, Justice Hamid Ali Mirza, postponed the by-election for two months under Section 108 of the Representation of the People Act, 1976.

If the schedule of general elections or by-elections was advanced by the Election Commission due to bad law and order situation, there was no challenge in any High Court or Supreme Court because the Representation of Staff Act, 1976 and its successors. Section 58 of the Electoral Reforms Act 2017 was merged with Section 108 of the Representation of the People Act 1976.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

It states bluntly that due to bad law and order situation or other unavoidable reasons, the Election Commission is empowered to move the election dates forward.

Section 57 of the Election Act 2017 states that the President of Pakistan is bound to consult the Election Commission to fix the date of the general election of the National Assembly.

If the Election Commission changes the dates due to unavoidable reasons, it is necessary for the Election Commission to inform the President of the same.

According to the same legal provision, the Election Commission had informed the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Hussain Alvi at the same place on March 22, 2023, according to which the Election Commission has appointed the top provincial officials of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the top officials of the most sensitive agencies of the country. And after receiving a comprehensive briefing from the Ministry of Defense, the Secretary informed the President of Pakistan under the law that the date of the Punjab Assembly elections would be October 8, 2023, but the President did not give any verbal or written response to it.

Instead of the Election Commission, he wrote a four-page letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and also hinted at declaring the Prime Minister guilty of contempt of court. But in principle, the President should have sent his point of view to the Election Commission.

Note: This article is based on the personal opinion of the writer and the institution does not necessarily agree with it.