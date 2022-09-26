They knew about the comeback and, perhaps, after the first exit polls they also expected something more. But 15% of the pentastellati votes seemed impossible at the beginning of this electoral campaign. And, instead, the result has arrived. Mouths sewn by the big names of the party – present, among others, the president of the Chamber Roberto Fico, Paola Taverna, Vito Crimi and Alfonso Bonafede – until the arrival of ex-premier Giuseppe Conte. At the first projections, however, the climate melts. Bonafede and Taverna embrace, while Rocco Casalino mentions a celebration dance. In the end, the president Giuseppe Conte speaks to the press after listening to the words of Meloni. And if on the one hand he blames the Democratic Party for the lack of competitiveness of the alternative offer to the united center, on the other he warns about citizenship income and the possibility that it will be reviewed, if not canceled, by the new majority: “Whoever touches the income will touch an insuperable barrier and will have to deal with us “.

Video by Andrea Lattanzi

03:14