Home News The election night of the 5 stars, Conte: “Whoever touches the citizenship income will face us”
News

The election night of the 5 stars, Conte: “Whoever touches the citizenship income will face us”

by admin
The election night of the 5 stars, Conte: “Whoever touches the citizenship income will face us”

They knew about the comeback and, perhaps, after the first exit polls they also expected something more. But 15% of the pentastellati votes seemed impossible at the beginning of this electoral campaign. And, instead, the result has arrived. Mouths sewn by the big names of the party – present, among others, the president of the Chamber Roberto Fico, Paola Taverna, Vito Crimi and Alfonso Bonafede – until the arrival of ex-premier Giuseppe Conte. At the first projections, however, the climate melts. Bonafede and Taverna embrace, while Rocco Casalino mentions a celebration dance. In the end, the president Giuseppe Conte speaks to the press after listening to the words of Meloni. And if on the one hand he blames the Democratic Party for the lack of competitiveness of the alternative offer to the united center, on the other he warns about citizenship income and the possibility that it will be reviewed, if not canceled, by the new majority: “Whoever touches the income will touch an insuperable barrier and will have to deal with us “.
Video by Andrea Lattanzi

03:14

See also  Guangzhou New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group (Headquarters) held a meeting-Guangzhou Municipal People's Government Portal

You may also like

Announcement of Jiangxi Provincial Health and Health Committee

The Italian elections in newspapers around the world

Covid, weekly data: cases return to rise (+...

Comprehensive prevention of all kinds of accidents, the...

Third pole at 8 percent in Belluno, Griguolo...

The Chinese team beat Argentina 3-0 and won...

The first meeting of the Chambers on 13...

Xu Qin emphasized at the video dispatching meeting...

The Italian elections change the European political balance...

Reactions to the outcome of 2022 policies: from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy