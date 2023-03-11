[NTD Times, Beijing time, March 11, 2023]A few days ago, the results of the leadership election of the new CPPCC National Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPPCC) were released. Song Tao, Xi Jinping’s close friend, was not on the list. It was previously predicted that Song Tao was one of the popular candidates for the CPPCC vice chairman.

On the afternoon of March 10, the list of the chairman, vice-chairman, secretary-general and standing committee members of the CPPCC National Committee was announced, and Wang Huning was “elected” as the chairman of the CPPCC in place of Wang Yang. Shi Taifeng, Hu Chunhua, Shen Yueyue, Wang Yong, Zhou Qiang, Wang Dongfeng and other 23 people served as vice chairmen of the CPPCC.

Among them, the first vice-chairman of the CPPCC was replaced by Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Secretariat and Minister of the United Front Work.

It was previously expected that Song Tao would be the vice chairman of the CPPCC, but he unexpectedly lost the election and only became a member of the new CPPCC Standing Committee.

Song Tao is accused of being a close friend of Xi Jinping. He worked in an enterprise in Fujian Province in his early years, and had an intersection with Xi Jinping who worked in Fujian at the same time. He has been transferred to the CCP’s diplomatic system since 2001, and served as Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Executive Deputy Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Office. After Xi came to power, Song was promoted to Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee in 2015.

In June 2022, Song Tao served as the deputy director of the Education, Science, Health and Sports Committee of the CPPCC National Committee. In December of the same year, 67-year-old Song Tao succeeded 65-year-old Liu Jieyi as director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Song Tao did not enter the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. In other words, the director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council is neither a member nor an alternate member of the Central Committee.

In January of this year, the list of members of the new CPPCC National Committee of the Communist Party of China was announced, and Song Tao appeared on the list. The outside world predicts that Song Tao will follow the “Xia Baolong model” to be promoted to vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Xia Baolong was Xi Jinping’s first “deputy” when he was in Zhejiang, and worked with Xi Jinping for 4 years. In April 2017, Xia Baolong, who was about to retire at the age of 65, was dismissed as the secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, and was subsequently transferred to the vice chairman of the Environment and Resources Protection Committee of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China.

At the two sessions of the Chinese Communist Party in 2018, Xia Baolong “resurrected from the dead” and served as the vice chairman and secretary-general of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Current affairs commentator Li Linyi previously told The Epoch Times that Song Tao, Xia Baolong, and Ying Yong are all members of Xi’s army. They have entered the National People’s Congress or the CPPCC. The so-called second-tier retreat is originally a semi-retired state. Now they are “rehired” again, and they are older than their predecessors. This in itself violates the CCP’s policy of rejuvenating cadres. On the one hand, it shows that Xi only uses his own people at ease. Personnel has been messed up.

(Reported by reporter Li Enzhen/Responsible editor: Wen Hui)

