The Election Results: Questioned Politicians Secure Votes in Some Regions, Face Defeat in Others

Sunday’s Elections: Results Vary Across Regions, Questioned Politicians Still Popular

In a surprising turn of events, Sunday’s elections in certain regions of the country demonstrated that some questioned politicians still have a strong hold on the minds of their voters. However, in other areas, these same politicians faced a harsh punishment at the polls.

One notable example is the town of Maicao in La Guajira, where Santander Lopesierra Gutiérrez, commonly known as the Marlboro Man, actively campaigned for blank votes. Astonishingly, the blank vote received more support than the newly elected mayor, Miguel Felipe Aragón González. With 97.5% of the tables counted, the blank vote reached 19,714 votes, while Aragón received 19,484 votes, supported by the Mais and the New Liberalism parties.

Although the punishment vote was dominant in Maicao, it fell short of the required percentage to trigger a repeat of elections in the municipality. Maicao manages a substantial yearly budget of 550,000 million pesos.

Lopesierra, who has been accused of providing 600 million pesos to Nicolás Petro for Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign, failed to achieve his dream of calling for new elections within 20 days and registering his son, Santander Lopesierra Rosado, as a candidate. Both Lopesierra and his son were unable to register due to the former’s drug trafficking conviction in the United States and the latter’s lack of time. Nevertheless, the Marlboro Man demonstrated his significant influence, surpassing the number of voters for any other politician in Maicao.

While Lopesierra triumphed over the new mayor of Maicao with blank votes, he did not garner the percentage required by law to initiate a repeat of elections in the region.

Meanwhile, in the region of La Guajira, the candidate for Governor, Jimmy Rahall Boscan, faced defeat against Jairo Alfonso Aguilar Deluque, who received support from La U, Cambio Radical, and ASI. Despite intensively campaigning in several municipalities within the department, Boscan’s efforts were in vain, as Deluque secured twice the number of votes. Another significant defeat occurred in Barrancas, La Guajira, where Juana Yolanda Gómez Bacci, daughter of Kiko Gómez, who was sentenced to 55 years for various crimes, including that of Yandra Brito, suffered a loss. Gómez’s husband, Henry Ustáriz, and her driver, Wilfredo Fonseca, also faced defeat.

After all votes were counted, Vicente Francisco Berardinelli of the Conservative Party and the Vamos Barrancas Movement emerged victorious with a slim margin of 1,000 votes. The former deputy struggled with the disapproval stemming from her father’s criminal record, ultimately impacting her performance at the polls.

In La Guajira, it seemed nearly impossible to defeat Eduardo Verano de la Rosa, an experienced politician endorsed by the Liberal Party, who garnered over 498,475 votes. Alfredo Varela secured second place with more than 312,426 votes.

Verónica Patiño Jácome, wife of Máximo Noriega, faced defeat in her race for the Governor of Atlántico. She became the candidate of Fuerza Ciudadana, the political movement of Carlos Caicedo, former governor of Magdalena, and raised suspicions against her husband, Noriega, who allegedly served as a messenger between Nicolás Petro, Gabriel Hilsaca, and Santander Lopesierra. Noriega’s candidacy, endorsed by the Human Colombia party, faced controversy after the Nicolás Petro scandal. Eduardo Noriega, representative of Colombia Humana in Atlántico, denied him endorsement, further damaging his chances. In the end, Noriega aligned himself with Alfredo Varela.

Fernández Alcocer and Mario Fernández Alcocer, cousin of Verónica Alcocer, were among the defeated candidates. On the right, Elvia Milena Sanjuan, heir to Cielo Gnecco, emerged as the Governor of Cesar.

The reasons behind Petro’s concerns were revealed in his interrogation with the Prosecutor’s Office, where he disclosed details about the “enormous power” wielded by two government figures. Petro shed light on the roles of Agmeth Escaf and Mario Fernández Alcocer, claiming they materialized Verónica Alcocer’s political interests and engaged in electoral matters. He further alleged their endeavors to secure benefits for themselves and Alcocer by approaching public entities.

Moreover, Yahir Acuña, a former La U candidate with an ongoing investigation in the Supreme Court of Justice for alleged links to the Rastrojos criminal group, emerged victorious in the race for Mayor of Sincelejo. Acuña secured over 78,170 votes, with 99.84% of polling stations reporting.

The newly elected officials face numerous challenges, including investigations for intervention in politics, corruption, and various criminal connections. The results of Sunday’s elections have shed light on the complexities and divisions within the country’s political landscape.

