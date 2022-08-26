Home News The elections evict the Borghi marathon: the sixteenth edition is postponed to November
The elections evict the Borghi marathon: the sixteenth edition is postponed to November

The elections evict the Borghi marathon: the sixteenth edition is postponed to November

Sunday 25 September, the date chosen for the elections of the Chamber and Senate, was also scheduled for the 16th edition of the Maratonina dei Borghi – City of Pordenone.

The concomitance with the elections made it impossible to organize a running race that extends over a track of 21 kilometers, all within the municipal area. The closure of the roads, the parking bans, the changes to the roads require a great deployment of forces. On that date, many local police officers will be engaged in other activities.

The Maratonina, thus, jumps and for now is postponed to a later date. The idea of ​​the Equipe sports association, organizer of the event, is to catch up and try to run before the end of the year anyway. As specified by the president, Luciano Sgrazzutti, “to weigh on the decision to move the date of our event scheduled for 25 September was the impossibility of guaranteeing the security system, coordination with local authorities and the various organizational phases there being the need to preside over the voting offices as always happens in elections. It will be our concern – he added – to communicate the new date of the event as soon as possible ».

The hypothesis is that the Maratonina dei Borghi runs in November, finding a date that does not contrast with other running events. Meanwhile, to see the glass half full, runners will have over a month of training more.

