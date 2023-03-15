The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Colombia ratified this Tuesday a fine imposed on deputy Nicolás Petro Burgos, son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, for irregularities in the management of money from his campaign to the Governor of the department of Atlántico in 2019.

The ratified sanction was imposed by the CNE itself against the president’s son last December as “consequence of the partial management of the single bank account for the administration of income resources and campaign expenses to the Government of the Atlantic” in the elections held on October 27, 2019.

Petro Burgos, who won a seat as a deputy in the Atlantic Assembly after coming second in the Governor’s elections, must pay a fine of 14.9 million pesos (about 3,200 dollars today).

On that occasion, the now ex-manager of the Petro Burgos campaign, Máximo José Noriega, who is currently a candidate for Governor of the Atlantic, was also sanctioned. for managing the resources of that campaign through several bank accounts, violating the rule that says that it must be done from only one.

The eldest son of President Petro is at the center of the storm due to the revelations made earlier this month by his ex-wife Day Vásquez in an interview with Semana magazine.

Vásquez accused him of receiving money for his father’s presidential campaign from drug trafficker Samuel Santander Lopesierra and questioned businessman Alfonso “el Turco” Hilsaca, which, however, never reached that destination.

Added to these complaints is another revelation made in recent weeks by Cambio magazine that Petro’s son lives in a 2,500 million-peso (about $523,000) penthouse in Barranquilla and led a lifestyle that does not correspond to his income. , with purchases of expensive jewelry and movements of large sums of money in one of their bank accounts.

Before the scandal came to light, the Colombian president published a statement in which he referred to the “information that is rumored in public opinion” about his brother Juan Fernando Petro and his eldest son, and asked the Prosecutor’s Office “to carry out all the necessary investigations and determine possible responsibilities”.

The president’s brother has been accused of asking prisoners for money to include them in the government’s “total peace” program.

EFE Agency Information*