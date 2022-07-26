The road map of the formalities to be carried out in view of the electoral round of 25 September, both for the institutions and for the parties, starts this week. The first step is set for next Wednesday. Here are the main dates until October 15th.

July 27

By this date, the Interior Ministry must send the lists of voters abroad, which are constantly updated, to the Farnesina. In fact, the law establishes that they must be sent within the sixtieth day prior to the voting.

12-13 and 14 August

It is the deadline within which the parties must deposit the electoral badges and symbols at the Interior Ministry.

21 and 22 August

These are the days reserved for the presentation of the lists, the 35th and 34th before the vote. The lists of candidates are presented in the central electoral offices set up at the Courts of Appeal.

August 26

It is the official start date of the ‘electoral propaganda’, the month of the election campaign before the vote, with the posting of election posters.

September 25th

It’s election day.

October 15

This is the date by which the first session of the new Parliament must be held. This is always established by Article 61 of the Constitution, according to which “the first meeting” of the Chambers “takes place no later than the twentieth day after the elections”. As long as the new chambers are not reunited, the article continues, “the powers of the previous ones are extended”.

The current constituencies were defined with a legislative decree passed on December 23, 2020, the number 177. A provision that was necessary to redesign the map after the changes introduced with the constitutional law of October 19, 2020 which reduced the number of parliamentarians from 630 to 400 deputies and from 315 to 200 elected senators. With the new law, the single-member constituencies, those assigned with the majority system, are 221 (147 in the Chamber and 74 in the Senate) while the multi-member colleges are a total of 367 of which 245 in the Chamber and 122 in the Senate. To these are added the 12 colleges reserved for deputies and senators elected abroad (8 in the chamber and 4 in the senate), 600 parliamentarians in all.

If we had voted in 2023, at the natural expiry of the legislature, the decree would have had to be modified: by the end of the year the last census of 2021 will be ‘stamped’ and this would have involved small interventions on the colleges to update them with the new data. of the population. Going to vote in 2022, however, the problem does not arise and the decree will be revised on the occasion of the following elections.