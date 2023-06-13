Home » The electoral census extended for 2 days in zone 3 – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
News

The electoral census extended for 2 days in zone 3 – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

by admin
The electoral census extended for 2 days in zone 3 – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

Two more days for the electoral census in zone 3. A decision taken by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) to allow the enrollment of all citizens of voting age.

According to a press release from the CENI made public on June 10, the operation will continue until June 14. “The President of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) informs citizens and all electoral agents that, due to the large number of people in the census and voting centers (CRV) and in order to allow citizens to obtain their voter card, the electoral census set from June 05 to June 12, 2023 in the third zone, is extended until Wednesday, June 14, 2023 inclusive”, indicates the press release signed by the President of the CENI, Dago Yabre.

The institution recalls that the opening and closing hours of the Census and Voting Centers (CRV) are maintained from 07:00 to 16:00.

Major Togolese citizens, fulfilling the other conditions set by the electoral code, are invited to perform this civic and civic act.

Atha Assan

See also  Captured for murder committed on a New Year in southern Huila

You may also like

Hitmen murder a man in the presence of...

The Party and Government Delegation of Liaoning Province...

Roma takes N’Dicka, the player in flight for...

Prosecutor’s Office will file charges against Óscar Iván...

Yasunidos announce activation in campaign – breaking latest...

In car with irregular migrants, 4 passeurs arrested...

Odebrecht: ex-minister of transport, Cecilia Álvarez, will be...

Yango affirms its commitment to African growth at...

The General Office of the Central Committee of...

New landing of migrants in Roccella, arrived in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy