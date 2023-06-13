The electoral census extended for 2 days in zone 3 – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

Two more days for the electoral census in zone 3. A decision taken by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) to allow the enrollment of all citizens of voting age.

According to a press release from the CENI made public on June 10, the operation will continue until June 14. “The President of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) informs citizens and all electoral agents that, due to the large number of people in the census and voting centers (CRV) and in order to allow citizens to obtain their voter card, the electoral census set from June 05 to June 12, 2023 in the third zone, is extended until Wednesday, June 14, 2023 inclusive”, indicates the press release signed by the President of the CENI, Dago Yabre.

The institution recalls that the opening and closing hours of the Census and Voting Centers (CRV) are maintained from 07:00 to 16:00.

Major Togolese citizens, fulfilling the other conditions set by the electoral code, are invited to perform this civic and civic act.

Atha Assan