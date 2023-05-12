Home » The electoral census in zones 2 and 3 postponed – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
The electoral census in zones 2 and 3 postponed

The electoral census in zones 2 and 3 postponed

The President of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), through a statement made public this Thursday, May 11, 2023, informs the public that the start of the electoral census in zones 2 and 3 is postponed.

Initially set from May 13 to 20, 2023 in zone 2 and from May 27 to June 03, 2023 in zone 3, the census has been postponed for a few days. The CENI specifies that the new dates will be communicated later.

The President of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) apologizes to the population and to the electoral agents for the inconvenience that this postponement could cause.

Rachel Doubidji

